It’s lights, camera, action for Bowker bow-wow George in bid for national glory with video

A rescue dog is leading a dealership’s bid to produce and share the best video in the country on social media.

Yorkshire terrier George, who was abandoned by his previous owners nine years ago, has made his acting debut in a Bowker Mini video that celebrates how motorists feel when they collect a new car.

Made on behalf of Bowker’s Mini dealerships in Blackburn and Preston, it also features his current owner Jess O’Neill – a marketing executive at Bowker Motor Group who is making her first acting appearance, too.

It shows her from when she wakes up to picking up her new Mini Electric and driving it for the first time.

O’Neill said: ‘George and I loved the challenge of acting in the video.

‘George is very special to us. He is so cheeky and I think that glint in his eye comes through in the video footage.

‘He’s not really used to the limelight. But he took his first acting and filming experience in his stride.’

The video is the group’s entry in a national competition organised by Mini UK for retailers to develop influencer content then share it on their social channels.

Shot over a day and a half across Lancashire, it will be judged for creativity and innovation alongside others from the UK.

Four finalists will then represent the UK and Republic of Ireland in the global competition.

Earlier this year, Bowker Mini beat more than 130 other UK centres to win the marketing champion category at the Mini UK Retail Awards and was the only retailer group outside the south to be shortlisted.

Its first place saw it go one better than two years ago when it was runner-up in the same category.

Pictured are Jess O’Neill and George