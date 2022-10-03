JCT600 confirms site closures as dealer group ends partnership with Stellantis

Dealer group JCT600 has severed ties with Stellantis, resulting in the closure of five sites in the north of England.

Car Dealer reported last month that the Yorkshire-based outfit was holding crunch talks over the future of its Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen business in Bradford.

Staff were alerted that the three showrooms could be permanently closed, leading to concerns over potential job losses.

It has now been announced that the sites, on Sticker Lane, will close with immediate effect, following further negotiations with Stellantis.

The dealer group will also close its Vauxhall dealership in Castleford and its Peugeot site in Menston in the summer of 2023, the Yorkshire Post reports.