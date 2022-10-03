Log in
John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600

News

JCT600 confirms site closures as dealer group ends partnership with Stellantis

  • JCT600 announces end to partnership with Stellantis
  • Five showrooms in the north of England to close as a result
  • Bosses say 90 per cent of staff impacted have been offered roles elsewhere

Time 8:20 am, October 3, 2022

Dealer group JCT600 has severed ties with Stellantis, resulting in the closure of five sites in the north of England.

Car Dealer reported last month that the Yorkshire-based outfit was holding crunch talks over the future of its Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen business in Bradford.

Staff were alerted that the three showrooms could be permanently closed, leading to concerns over potential job losses.

It has now been announced that the sites, on Sticker Lane, will close with immediate effect, following further negotiations with Stellantis.

The dealer group will also close its Vauxhall dealership in Castleford and its Peugeot site in Menston in the summer of 2023, the Yorkshire Post reports.

Bosses say the ending of its relationship with Stellantis will affect around 100 members of staff but moved quickly to allay fears over jobs.

Over 90 per cent of employees impacted by the move have been offered alternative roles at other dealerships within the group.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: ‘Given the huge global changes in recent years, we have to ensure that the business is fit for purpose for the future.

‘This has required us to make some difficult choices to ensure we invest our resources and manpower in the brands where we are seeing the greatest customer demand, particularly those which are focusing on developing greener, electric vehicles and providing outstanding customer support.’

Last week, the Car Dealer Top 100 firm revealed its best ever trading result as it posted a pre-tax profit of £45m for 2021.

The family-run dealership group represents 25 brands across more than 50 locations in the north of England.

