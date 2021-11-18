Car Dealer Top 100 – The list in full

Log in

  • Our unique list – sponsored by Carwow – ranks dealers on how much money they made in 2020
  • Car dealers made a combined profit of £1.65bn in 2020 despite lockdowns
  • Franchised dealer Arnold Clark led the way while Car Giant was top independent

The Car Dealer Top 100 List – sponsored by Carwow – and compiled in association with Mike Jones and Interpath ranks franchised and non-franchised dealers by profit.

To make things as fair as possible, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) were used to rank this list with adjustments made for exceptional items.

Data from dealers’ 2020 accounts were used to compile the league table, covering year end to March 2021.

The Car Dealer Top 100 was launched in 2020 and focussed on 2019’s financial performance.

The full list is below and a video discussing the results with Carwow and Mike Jones is at the top of this story

