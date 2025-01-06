JLR dealership forced into temporary closure after fire caused by faulty EV charger

A Jaguar Land Rover dealership had to be closed over the weekend after a fire caused by a faulty EV charging point.

The emergency services rushed to Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover Stockton in County Durham after smoke was seen billowing from the site at around 8.20pm.

Four fire engines were required at the scene with 10 breathing apparatus, three jets, two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera all required.

Eventually, specially trained officers were able to bring the blaze under control and the fire was contained to the dealership’s workshop.

Crews left the scene shortly after 11pm and an investigation has now been launched to officially determine the cause of the flames, which at this stage is believed to be an EV charger.

The dealership remained closed over the weekend but is expected to be up and running again over the coming days.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade added that the force did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

They said: ‘Four fire engines were in attendance from Thornaby and Stockton. Other resources used by firefighters included 10 breathing apparatus, three jets, two hose reels, thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation.

‘The incident was a fire which was contained to the workshop of the garage.

‘No fire damage to cars. Crews had left the scene by 11.11pm. The cause of the fire is believed to have been an EV charging point.’

IMAGES & VIDEO: Land Rover garage fire as four fire engines on scene https://t.co/uue6yB2xRc — The Northern Echo (@TheNorthernEcho) January 3, 2025

A spokesperson for Stratstone JLR Stockton, added: ‘Following a fire at our JLR Stockton workshop on the evening of Thursday, 2 January, we can confirm that no one was harmed in the incident and an investigation is now underway to confirm the source.

‘The fire was isolated to a small section of the workshop, and whilst some vehicles have been affected by the smoke, none were damaged by the fire.

‘Our team has been in contact with all clients with vehicles in the workshop to manage next steps directly.

‘Our showroom is temporarily closed, however our sales and service operations and appointments will continue for clients from our dedicated JLR service centre in Houghton Le Spring.’