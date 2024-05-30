JLR gives out specialist EV training to dealer partners as firm looks to go all-electric

Staff at Jaguar Land Rover dealerships have received specialist EV training as the firm looks to become all-electric by 2030.

The carmaker says that 95% of its global retail partner technician workforce are now EV trained, as part of its ‘reimagine strategy’.

Thanks to the programme, a further 4,200 JLR and dealer partner apprentices are currently being trained on how to work with electric vehicles.

It comes as work steps up to ensure a smooth transition to EV production, with 11,000 employees overall presently being trained to work on them.

Every year, JLR’s Learning Academy Programme invests around £20m with a further 15,000 employees set to become qualified throughout the manufacturing, engineering and workshops.

For the 2024 financial year, the manufacturer is also expanding its skill base by opening a further 950 electrification roles in engineering.

Among those to receive the training is JLR retail master technician Chloe Taylor, who works at a Sytner retailer in Northampton.

She said: ‘I started my career as an apprentice, learning to work with combustion technology and more recently qualified to dismantle high voltage electric vehicle batteries.

‘The transition to EVs presents lots of learning opportunities, shifting from much of the heavy part lifting associated with ICE vehicles, to more process-driven, technology-centred diagnostics work.

‘I hope this shift will encourage more women to follow my path.’

As part of the reimagine strategy, JLR’s luxury brands will be electrified by 2030 and the company is aiming to be carbon net zero by 2039

Barbara Bergmeier, JLR executive director of industrial operations, added: ‘Our plans to electrify our ultra desirable modern luxury brands are unfolding at speed and I’m delighted with the pace that our Future Skills Programme is readying our talented workforce.

‘We are working to attract and train a more diverse array of talent and electrification is opening up new and more attractive opportunities for females such as Chloe.

‘The realisation of our reimagine strategy is dependent on the skill of our people and a more diverse workforce brings additional strength.’