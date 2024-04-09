Log in
Defender Nitra 3, via JLR media siteDefender Nitra 3, via JLR media site

JLR sees sales soar by over 20% thanks to strong global demand

  • Retail sales rise by 22% to over 430,000 cars
  • Range Rover enjoyed sales boom in final quarter
  • Full results will be announced in May

Time 8:25 am, April 9, 2024

JLR enjoyed a sales boom last year as it recorded a 22% rise in retail amid increased popularity of its products in the UK and North America.

Britain’s largest carmaker said it notched up 431,733 retail sales for the year ended March 31, 2024 – up 22% on the prior year.

Wholesale volumes, meanwhile, came to 401,303 – a rise of 25%.

Retail sales for Q4 came to 114,038 units – 11% up on Q4 a year ago, and up 4% on Q3.

The UK led the growth in Q4 with sales volumes soaring 32%, while North America saw a 21% uplift and Overseas a 16% rise.

Sales in China slipped by 9%, however, while sales in Europe fell by 2%.

The final quarter saw sales of Range Rovers boom, which rose by 22% to 58,280 units. Sales of Defenders were up by 5% to 28,702 units, while Discovery notched a 1% growth to 9,680 units.

Jaguar, meanwhile, experienced a 39% uplift in sales to 13,528 units.

In a statement, JLR said the sales growths reflected ‘improved production and sustained global demand’.

It added that a full sales update for the final quarter and for the full financial year will be published next month.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



