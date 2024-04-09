JLR sees sales soar by over 20% thanks to strong global demand

JLR enjoyed a sales boom last year as it recorded a 22% rise in retail amid increased popularity of its products in the UK and North America.

Britain’s largest carmaker said it notched up 431,733 retail sales for the year ended March 31, 2024 – up 22% on the prior year.

Wholesale volumes, meanwhile, came to 401,303 – a rise of 25%.

Retail sales for Q4 came to 114,038 units – 11% up on Q4 a year ago, and up 4% on Q3.

The UK led the growth in Q4 with sales volumes soaring 32%, while North America saw a 21% uplift and Overseas a 16% rise.

Sales in China slipped by 9%, however, while sales in Europe fell by 2%.

The final quarter saw sales of Range Rovers boom, which rose by 22% to 58,280 units. Sales of Defenders were up by 5% to 28,702 units, while Discovery notched a 1% growth to 9,680 units.

Jaguar, meanwhile, experienced a 39% uplift in sales to 13,528 units.

In a statement, JLR said the sales growths reflected ‘improved production and sustained global demand’.

It added that a full sales update for the final quarter and for the full financial year will be published next month.