John Clark Motor Group to open new Volvo showroom in Edinburgh

John Clark Motor Group is readying a new Volvo dealership in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The new, purpose-built Volvo Cars Edinburgh showroom will open in January following a multi-million-pound investment.

The dealer group has relocated its Edinburgh Volvo showroom to Longhead Drive, Newbridge, from its current location on Glasgow Road.

The dealership conforms to the carmker’s latest corporate look, and features a lounge area complete with Scandinavian furniture.

Swedish cakes and free wi-fi are also on offer to customers while they wait, and no single-use plastics will be used for drinks.

The showroom will display the Swedish carmaker’s latest range, while a glass wall allows customers to view their cars being worked on in the workshop.

John Clark Motor Group said it will also offer ‘a streamlined service’ to customers ‘which halves waiting times’.

Customers will be looked after by the ‘Volvo Personal Service’ which sees the same technician liaising with them from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services.

Bryan Muir, head of business at Volvo Cars Edinburgh, said: ‘Our goal here at Volvo Cars Edinburgh has always been to ensure our customers receive the best service, and our new showroom will highlight that – offering an enjoyable and premium experience for everyone.

‘The showroom has been designed with the customer in mind throughout – from selecting their vehicle to maintaining it over the years.

‘Recognising the growing demand for electric vehicles, our new home will offer a number of electric vehicle charging points, as well as a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – along with our petrol and diesel models.’

He added: ‘We’re delighted to be representing Volvo Cars UK in Edinburgh with our new state-of-the-art showroom and are looking forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to enjoy our new home.’