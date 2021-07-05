June 2021 new car registrations down 16.4% on average pre-pandemic June as semiconductor crisis starts to bite

New car registrations were down 16.4 per cent last month compared to a pre-pandemic June, new data shows.

Figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 186,128 cars were registered last month.

While that was 28 per cent up on June 2020, showrooms had only just reopened following lifting of the first national lockdown restrictions 12 months ago.

Consequently a more realistic comparison is with an average June pre-pandemic – a 10-year average shows registrations were down 16.4 per cent last month.

Moreover, registrations for June 2021 fell short of industry expectations by around 9,000 units partly because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage acted as a limiting factor on supply.

As a result, overall registrations for the first half of the year are down 26.8 per cent.

Plug-in vehicles continued to increase market share.

Combined, battery electric (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for 17.2 per cent of new vehicles hitting the road (31,981 units).

BEVs accounted for more than one in 10 registrations (10.7 per cent).

PHEV uptake, however, continued to grow faster than BEV uptake for the third month running, following reductions to the Plug-in Car Grant in March.

With the end of domestic restrictions later this month looking more likely, business and consumer optimism should improve further

Private registration numbers were positive but subdued compared to large fleets, reflecting an ongoing trend for the year with consumer uptake increasing 30.6% year on year, compared to 47.8% for fleets.

All vehicle sizes – bar executive and multi-purpose – saw growth in June, with the strongest growth seen in the mini segment, which had been relatively weak for several months.

Superminis were the most popular car class, accounting for 34.1 per cent of registrations, followed by lower medium (26.8 per cent) and dual purpose (24.5 per cent).

The Tesla Model 3 was June’s best-selling car followed by the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Puma.

The usual top-sellers of Corsa and Fiesta were adrift in fourth and fifth places, however the both lead the year-to-date charts with the Corsa in first with 24,399 and Fiesta following with 21,511.

SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: ‘With the final phases of the UK’s vaccine rollout well underway and confidence increasing, the automotive sector is now battling against a “long Covid” of vehicle supply challenges.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

‘The semiconductor shortages arising from Covid-constrained output globally are affecting vehicle production, disrupting supply on certain models and restricting the automotive recovery.

‘However, rebuilding for the next decade is now well underway with investment in local battery production beginning and a raft of new electrified models in showrooms.

‘With the end of domestic restrictions later this month looking more likely, business and consumer optimism should improve further, fuelling increased spending, especially as the industry looks towards September and advanced orders for the next plate change.’