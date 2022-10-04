Keep track of your keys and equipment the easy way

Keys and equipment are vital to every business, but keeping them secure while quickly accessible and without time-consuming administration can be challenging.

Keytracker products include an extensive range of secure solutions for every business that are quick and easy to use – from a robust key safe box to advanced electronic key control systems, providing efficient solutions to manage business keys and equipment professionally.

Wide range of key and asset control systems and solutions

Managing keys and other assets vital to daily operations can pose many challenges to any organisation.

In busy environments where multiple users are collecting and returning shared-use items, it is essential that assets can be easily tracked and controlled.

Keytracker offers a variety of intelligent storage solutions that enable businesses to achieve greater visibility over their assets, with systems featuring advanced software that provide real-time data on all user transactions and activity.

They range from small key lockers to large laptop locker systems, providing accountability over assets for organisations and a straightforward experience for users.

Keys are always telling a story about when they were used, by whom and for how long

Some of the advantages gained by using a Keytracker cabinet for operational keys…

The Keytracker cabinet guarantees that all keys are always secure, precisely in their correct position within the cabinet for fast access or in the safe hands of a known authorised employee.

The anti-tamper seals ensure no individual key theft, even when off-site, ensuring all bunches are returned and complete.

Keytracker ensures that all the keys are quickly available to all authorised users, not tucked away or unavailable.

Instant reports show which keys were used and what they were used for, or how long staff took to complete that task, while ensuring the keys are all returned quickly on completion for other users to access.

Keytracker can quickly and easily report what keys were used by which staff and when.

Many optional features include pre-booking of keys and ensuring availability to others until required.

Keytracker software can be linked to a retailer website, showing those vehicles or properties available the second they are plugged into the ‘live’ cabinet or removed from the website when ticked or plugged into the secondary cabinet.

Key access reports show how often an office/property/vehicle/item was accessed, when and by whom.

Motor dealer Keytracker advantages include:

Maximising vehicle site efficiency by numbered vehicle mirror hangers, matching numbered key positions, numbered Keytracker pegs and a tamperproof seal to make obtaining keys by authorised staff fast, secure and efficient

User reports show which individual accessed vehicles, when and for how long

The parking bay report shows where that vehicle is parked

Car blocking reports show which other vehicles also need moving

Workshop reports can show how long authorised staff took to work on vehicles

Site position reports can show a site layout and frequency of access

Pre-delivery inspection centre reports show days on site

Aged and site analysis can assist with marketing decisions

Secure cabinets with fast access to authorised staff can be self-closing and self-locking with additional security and alarms

Contact Keytracker on 0121 559 9000 or email [email protected]. Website: www.Keytracker.com.