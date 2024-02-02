Log in
KGM Motors UK honours 140 years of combined service by its car dealers

  • Former SsangYong brand pays tribute to longest-serving car dealers
  • Dozen dealerships are honoured by KGM Motors UK at ceremony
  • Together, they’ve racked up 140 years of service with the marque
  • MD congratulates and thanks them all
Time 8:51 am, February 2, 2024

KGM Motors UK has paid tribute to its longest-serving dealers with a special event at a top-end London hotel.

The former SsangYong brand held its Dealer Recognition Awards at the Royal Lancaster, with the dozen dealers praised for their service of a combined 140 years.

The awards were presented by Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, aided and abetted by motoring journalist and TV presenter ‘Fuzz’ Townshend.

Griffin congratulated and thanked them all, saying: ‘Recognising our dealers for their exceptional commitment to our brand and to our mutual customers is important to us.

‘We give thanks for their quality of service, dedication and representation of KGM, and we are immensely proud of all of our dealer partnerships.’

He added: ‘Together, we enter a very exciting phase as we rebrand from SsangYong to KGM Motors UK and launch not one but two fantastic new SUV models imminently – Torres and Torres EVX.’

SsangYong Motors UK rebranded as KGM Motors UK in December. It followed the acquisition of SsangYong in 2022 by South Korea’s KG Group.

The KGM Motors UK Dealer Recognition Awards winners

  • Chandlers of Grantham: 20 years
  • C S G Pollitt: 20 years
  • Frasers of Falkirk: 10 years
  • Klic Cars: 10 years
  • Sere Motor Group: 10 years
  • Autovillage Cheltenham: 10 years
  • Ullswater Road Garage: 10 years
  • Hepworth Motor Group: 10 years
  • Maple Garage: 10 years
  • Ian Allen Motors: 10 years
  • Westaway Motors: 10 years
  • B V Rees: 10 years

Main image: C S G Pollitt director Richard Pollitt is pictured with the dealership’s award, flanked by ‘Fuzz’ Townshend, left, and Kevin Griffin

