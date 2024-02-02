KGM Motors UK honours 140 years of combined service by its car dealers

KGM Motors UK has paid tribute to its longest-serving dealers with a special event at a top-end London hotel.

The former SsangYong brand held its Dealer Recognition Awards at the Royal Lancaster, with the dozen dealers praised for their service of a combined 140 years.

The awards were presented by Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, aided and abetted by motoring journalist and TV presenter ‘Fuzz’ Townshend.

Griffin congratulated and thanked them all, saying: ‘Recognising our dealers for their exceptional commitment to our brand and to our mutual customers is important to us.

‘We give thanks for their quality of service, dedication and representation of KGM, and we are immensely proud of all of our dealer partnerships.’

He added: ‘Together, we enter a very exciting phase as we rebrand from SsangYong to KGM Motors UK and launch not one but two fantastic new SUV models imminently – Torres and Torres EVX.’

SsangYong Motors UK rebranded as KGM Motors UK in December. It followed the acquisition of SsangYong in 2022 by South Korea’s KG Group.

The KGM Motors UK Dealer Recognition Awards winners

Chandlers of Grantham: 20 years

C S G Pollitt: 20 years

Frasers of Falkirk: 10 years

Klic Cars: 10 years

Sere Motor Group: 10 years

Autovillage Cheltenham: 10 years

Ullswater Road Garage: 10 years

Hepworth Motor Group: 10 years

Maple Garage: 10 years

Ian Allen Motors: 10 years

Westaway Motors: 10 years

B V Rees: 10 years

Main image: C S G Pollitt director Richard Pollitt is pictured with the dealership’s award, flanked by ‘Fuzz’ Townshend, left, and Kevin Griffin