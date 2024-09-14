Kia dealership raises £20,000 for cancer charities in honour of staff member’s young daughter

A Kia dealership in Northern Ireland has raised over £20,000 in honour of a staff member’s young daughter who is suffering with cancer.

Roadside (Garages) Limited in Coleraine, held a tractor run and family fun day in support of nine-year-old Isla whose mother, Hilary Gault, works in the firm’s marketing department.

The youngster is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour back in February.

The condition required multiple surgeries but Isla is battling through with a smile and is almost halfway through her chemotherapy treatment.

The fundraiser was held in partnership between Roadside, Damhead Primary School – where Isla is a pupil – and Dominican College in Portstewart where Isla’s father teaches.

Almost 50 tractors left Roadside in a convoy and completed a lap of the famous NW200 motorcycle course before returning to join a host of activities laid on at the dealership.

The site was transformed for the day with bouncy castles, face-painting and stalls all put up especially for the occasion.

There was also a performance from Rodd Hogg, Isla’s gymnastics team and Irish Dancing School.

Around 500 people were in attendance on the day, raising over £6,000, with more than £14,000 coming via online donations.

The money was split between MacMillan Cancer Support and Young Lives Versus Cancer, both of which have been so supportive to Isla and her family since the heart-breaking diagnosis was confirmed.

Mum Hilary said: Hilary said ‘We were all absolutely amazed with the turnout and best wishes from everyone.

‘The day was so well organised and you could tell how much effort had been put in to pull it together. Isla loved seeing her friends and teachers from school, gymnastics and dancing and smiled from ear to ear the whole day.

‘It was fantastic to be able to raise so much money for the charities which have helped us so much since Isla’s diagnosis.’

Ian Lamont, boss at Roadside, added: ‘The Gault family has exhibited remarkable resilience in the face of adversity and we believe that by organising this event and bringing the community together had a positive impact not only in their lives but also in the lives of countless others facing similar challenges.

‘It was a day of joy, unity and compassion in supporting the charities and bringing a ray of hope into Isla’s life.”

‘It was a fantastic day. Around 500 people attended, and we managed to raise over £6,000 on the day alone, with the rest raised from online donations on our fundraising page.

‘We couldn’t have asked for better!’