Kia Stinger bows out in UK as all-electric EV6 GT prepares to make grand entrance

The Kia Stinger has been withdrawn from sale in the UK as the new high-performance EV6 GT is set to appear later this year.

The high-performance, rear-wheel-drive sports saloon was officially removed from sale yesterday (Nov 10), although it’s still being made in South Korea, and Kia – named top manufacturer for the third year in a row at this year’s Car Dealer Power – said it would fulfil all existing UK customer orders.

The Stinger arrived in 2017 and was given various updates last year. Thanks to its 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, it was Kia’s fastest-accelerating car to date, reaching 60mph in 4.5 seconds.

Waiting in the wings to replace it, though, is the all-electric, zero-emissions EV6 GT, with first customer deliveries starting here before the year is out.

It not only takes the Stinger’s acceleration crown – sprinting from 0 to 60 in 3.3 seconds – but it’s also Kia’s most powerful production car, with its dual-motor electric powertrain producing 577bhp (430kW) and 740Nm of torque.

The EV6 GT has a powerful motor on each axle, and the 77.4kWh battery offers a claimed driving range of 265 miles (WLTP combined).

It also boasts 800V charging technology, which can see it recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via an ultra-rapid charger.

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said: ‘The launch of the Stinger will go down as a transformative moment for Kia.

‘Its driver-focused “grand tourer” credentials, paired with Kia’s reputation for vehicle quality and design, made it an incredibly compelling car for drivers. At the same time, it also had a transformative effect on how people saw Kia.

‘For the same reasons, the EV6 GT is the ideal car to take the baton from the Stinger in the UK.

‘Our future product plan has a major focus on electrification, and globally Kia plans to offer a line-up of 14 EVs by 2027.

‘Combining high-performance capabilities with an incredible design and a long-range electric powertrain, the EV6 GT is an important part of this plan and a true new flagship for the Kia brand.’

Order books for the EV6 GT are open across Kia’s UK dealer network.