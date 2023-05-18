Kidnappings, missiles and attempted murders – read the latest car dealer headlines from around the world

Here at Car Dealer, we like to think we do a good job of keeping on top of all the latest industry news from here in the UK.

However, sometimes there are headlines from other parts of the world that we think our readers shouldn’t miss.

That’s why last year we began publishing a regular round-up of some of the most interesting – and bizarre – stories from all four corners of the globe.

Here’s our latest round-up of what’s caught our eye from around the world recently…

Car dealer and his family targeted by kidnapping thugs

Delta State, Nigeria

A car dealer abandoned his children to deal with a gang of criminals alone after being targeted by thugs in Nigeria.

According to local reports, the dealership boss – who has not been named – was driving home with his son and daughter in Sapele on May 10 when they were ambushed by hoodlums.

The dealer fled the car and headed for a nearby wood, leaving his children to go through the ordeal alone.

Shots were then fired at his son before his daughter, believed to be a teenager, was kidnapped by the gang.

The incident was the fourth kidnapping case on the same road so far this year and police are investigating.

(Source: Nigerian Tribune)

Dealership damaged in Russian missile strike

Mykolaiv, Ukraine

A car dealership was among the buildings damaged in a brutal Russian missile strike in Ukraine this week.

The showroom was largely destroyed in the attack that took place in the city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday evening (May 16).

Military leaders also confirmed a shopping centre, industrial infrastructure and private houses were damaged with one person injured.

Writing on telegram, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, said: ‘Mykolaiv was targeted by an enemy missile attack on 16 May, at 23:08, resulting in the partial destruction of a shopping centre and a car dealership. Firefighters promptly extinguished fires at these facilities.

‘Private houses and shops were damaged by the blast wave. In addition, an industrial infrastructure facility was hit.

‘Currently, we know about one injured person.’

(Source: Yahoo News)

Car dealer charged with attempted murder after shooting bus conductor

Saint Paul’s Bank, Belize

A car dealer in Belize is facing jail after being charged with the attempted murder of a bus conductor.

Howard Reyes, 27, shot 24-year-old James Perry in the hip after the pair got into a heated altercation in the village of Saint Paul’s Bank.

The victim’s injuries required hospital treatment and Reyes was later tracked down driving a Chevrolet Equinox with a 9mm expended shell inside.

The dealer was charged with one count of attempted murder, one of deadly means of harm, one of wounding and another of aggravated assault with a firearm.

He didn’t enter a plea during a brief court hearing in Belize City and will remain in jail until his next hearing on July 14.

(Source: Amandala)

One woman keys close to 400 vehicles at Canadian dealership

Coquitlam, Canada

One woman caused more than $500,000 (£300,000) of damage to vehicles at a dealership in Canada after keying almost 400 cars.

Police in Coquitlam, British Columbia, are hunting for the person who broke into Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram and systematically vandalised cars.

The attacks took place between January and April of this year, with several incidents caught on CCTV footage.

Officers say the woman is aged between 40 to 50, has shoulder-length blonde hair and a heavy build, and wears glasses.

The shocking footage can be viewed here:

(Source: Vancouver Sun)

Car dealer calls for justice after escaping from kidnappers

Lagos, Nigeria

We’ve already had one tale of kidnap from Nigeria, so why not give you another?

Lagos car dealer Adekeye Adeyemi has issued a fresh plea for justice 12 months on from regaining freedom after being abducted.

It’s alleged Adeyemi was pounced on last year in an attack set up by his own business partner, following a failed deal.

He claims his attackers tortured him to the point of death and even sent videos of his suffering to members of his family, including his elderly mother, who has since passed away.

Adeyemi was eventually freed following police intervention but no one has yet been brought to justice for the attack.

Describing the ordeal, he said: ‘I got wind of moves by some influential persons to kill the case.

‘I plead that relevant authority should intervene and not let me suffer in vain. I have suffered several health challenges after the incident and that I’m still alive today was divine.

‘I can’t recall the series of tests I have run and the amount of money I spent on sick bed. I just started regaining the use of my right ear.’

(Source: This Day Live)