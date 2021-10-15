Land Rover introduces new range-topping Discovery Metropolitan Edition

Land Rover has announced the a new ‘Metropolitan Edition’ to sit at the top of its Discovery range.

The new addition is priced from £73,250 and gets a bolstered specification ‘to enhance the comfort and convenience’ offered by the seven-seat SUV.

It builds on the R-Dynamic HSE trim, adding silver accents to the lower bumper, 22-inch alloy wheels with gloss grey detailing, black brake callipers, privacy glass and sliding panoramic roof.

Inside, there’s a head-up display, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: ‘The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery.

‘The special edition model represents the flagship of the line-up and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies.’

As well as the new Metropolitan Edition, the rugged Defender SUV line-up has been tweaked to offer more variety of choice.

The 90 Hard Top model is now available with the D250 diesel engine with mild hybrid technology.

This option is available in both standard and SE specification, with the latter getting LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, a Meridian sound system, keyless entry and blind spot assist.

Across the Defender range there’s a new, larger 11.4-inch infotainment display, while X-Dynamic models get a black contrasting roof as standard and Defender V8 buyers now have the option of Ebony or Ebony/Tan leather seats.

Prices for the Defender Hard Top range starts from £45,675, with 90 D250 costing from £48,390 and 90 D250 SE at £55,830.