Land Rover marks 75 years with special Defender

Land Rover has revealed a special edition Defender marking 75 years of the brand.

The ’75th Limited Edition’ pays tribute to the Series 1 Land Rover that got its first public debut at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show.

As such, the special version comes in Grasmere Green – a colour synonymous with early Land Rovers and not seen on the new Defender before.

Along with the paintwork, the retro hue is applied to the standard-fit 20-inch wheels.

Completing the exterior makeover are ‘Ceres Silver’ bumpers, ’75 Years’ badges and privacy glass.

The interior sees the new Defender’s trademark ‘Cross Car Beam’ painted in Grasmere Green powder coat, and laser-etched ’75 Years’ detailing on the beam’s end caps.

The 75th Limited Edition is based on HSE trim so a 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a head-up display and a wireless phone with signal booster come as standard.

A towing pack is also thrown in for the special edition Defender, and the standard roof is a folding fabric one, although a sliding panoramic roof is available as an option.

The 75th Limited Edition comes in 90 short-wheelbase and 110 five-door forms.

Under the bonnet there’s the choice of a 296bhp D300 2.0-litre diesel (90 and 110 models) and a 398bhp P400e plug-in hybrid (110 only).

Stuart Frith, lifecycle chief engineer Defender, said: ‘Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong.

‘This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.’

Prices start at £85,995 for the 90 and £89,995 for the 110 – a hefty £24,055 premium over the HSE model on which it’s based – and production isn’t capped.