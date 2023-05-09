Lloyd Kia Carlisle moves to temporary home as work begins on major refurbishment project

Several new jobs are set to be created as work gets underway on a major refurbishment project at a Cumbrian Kia dealership.

Lloyd Kia in Carlisle has temporarily moved to a new home while builders carry out work to transform the dealership into a state-of-the-art site.

The development is set give a much-needed boost to the local economy with the creation of several new jobs in the sales, service and parts departments.

Changes being made include the capacity of the service workshop doubling to 12 bays and the addition of Kia’s new corporate identity throughout.

While the work is going on, the dealership will be based at Lloyd’s Used Car Centre, which is located just down the street, on the Kingstown Industrial Estate.

Commenting on the development, Roy Holliday, head of business for Lloyd Kia Carlisle, said: ‘Kia has ambitious growth plans, and this redevelopment of the Lloyd Kia Carlisle showroom allows us the opportunity to create a unique showroom experience in which to showcase Kia’s expanding and award-winning range of vehicles.

‘This transformation will also comply with Kia’s new corporate identity.

‘The plans of how the finished facility will look are amazing, and I can’t wait for our customers to see the site when it is completed. I’m confident that any disruption whilst the work is being undertaken will definitely be worth it in the end.’

Sam Lloyd, Lloyd Motor Group’s managing director, added: ‘This is an exciting development for us all at Lloyd Motor Group and further illustrates our commitment to reinvesting into our retailers.

‘The Kia brand has grown from strength to strength in recent years and our Carlisle site is one the leading Kia operations in the UK. We will also be delighted to welcome new members of staff at the site, further increasing our employment numbers in the Carlisle area.

‘We would like to assure all customers that despite the temporary relocation, it is very much still business as usual.’