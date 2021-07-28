Lookers opens new state-of-the-art Kia showroom in Chester

Lookers has opened a new state-of-the-art Kia showroom in Chester as part of a major investment programme, the dealer group has confirmed.

It is the first time Lookers Chester has introduced the Kia brand to its stable and the dealership will display an extensive range of new electric vehicles on its forecourt.

A futuristic-looking ‘red cube’ building has been built to house the showroom with three new sales team roles opened up to meet demand.

The distinctive high-spec building Kia ‘red cube’ provides an enlarged showroom space and a top-notch customer experience to accommodate the growing number Kia models.

The site has retained some Covid safety measures in a bid to keep all customers and staff safe.

Mark Starling, Lookers Kia Chester’s operations manager, said:’We are thrilled that after significant works and investment to be showcasing the new world class Kia dealership and an inspiring, innovative range of world class vehicles for every need.

‘A leader in technology, Kia is an outstanding brand and we couldn’t be more excited to proudly showcase this transformed dealership and demonstrate our exceptional customer service record to customers old and new.’

The move comes as the government continues to prioritise electirc vehicles ahead of thr proposed ban on new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

To support the transition from fuel to electric, Lookers Chester’s electric vehicle accredited experts offer advice and knowledge on site for Kia’s customers.

Among the electric vehicles in Kia’s range are the Soul EV and the e-Niro as well as several plug-in hybrids.