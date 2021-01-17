Lookers Stockport were named Kia’s Dealer of the Year and handed the Sales Excellence Award at the brand’s annual dealer awards – this time hosted digitally.

Of the 190 Kia dealers across the UK, there were seven awards given on the night.

Three dealerships received the top Dealer Excellence Awards with four others winning in different categories.

Kia said that each of the winners had made exceptional efforts in an unprecedented year and that innovation had been the key to their success.

It said Lookers Stockport stood out as having performed exceptionally well across the business and this was the third time it had won Sales Excellence Award in four years.

Following it in the Dealer Excellence Awards were Boongate in Peterborough and Burton Kia.

Premier Automotive in Rochdale received the Aftersales Excellence Award, with Premier Automotive in Dukenfield coming second. The dealerships were praised for their sales of parts and accessories and overall customer service and retention, which Kia said was particularly notable with the challenges of 2020.

North London dealership Humming Bird won the Go Electric Award, due to its sales and commitment to staff training in Kia’s range of electric cars.

Ken Jervis in Stoke-on-Trent won the Customer Experience Award, and was recognised for its outstanding customer focus.

The dealership was praised by Kia’s executives for its ‘commitment to providing excellent and consistent high-quality customer service over the past year’, which was particularly significant during the pandemic.

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia Motors UK said: ‘A huge congratulations to all the staff at each of our award winning dealerships.

‘These awards are testament to the strength, dedication and customer-focus of the Kia dealer network. All the winners delivered fantastic customer service and a quality retail experience.

‘It’s great to see so many of our dealer partners innovating to keep customers at the forefront of their efforts, with sales success following close behind.’