Luxury dealership Autolab UK confirms deal to develop new £4m showroom

A luxury car dealership which specialises in selling vehicles to the rich and famous has sealed a deal for a new site in the north of England.

Autolab UK has agreed to buy a prime plot of land on Carl Fogarty Way in Blackburn as part of a multi-million-pound expansion.

The firm, which counts A-listers and Premier League footballers among its regular clients, is set to spend £4m on setting up the additional dealership.

It will join the outfit’s existing premises, which are located less than a mile away from the new site.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that the expansion will allow the company to grow its workforce, which currently stands at 30 employees.

Adam Fuzail, the firm’s general manager, said: ‘Autolab was born out of our passion for cars and over the last ten years we’ve proudly built a significant national brand.

‘We’ve already expanded our current premises and having now completely outgrown where we’re based, we’ve been looking for a site to move to.

‘We needed somewhere big enough to support our ambitions for the future and the site on Carl Fogarty Way is set over more than two acres, in a prime location with easy links to the local motorway network – perfect for us.’

As well as selling high-end vehicles, Autolab offers a range of customisation packages including upgraded interiors, alloys and body kits.

Bosses hope that the new dealership will allow the company to continue with its impressive rate of growth.

Director Sajid Hussain said: ‘More than 75 per cent of our customers are from outside of the borough and they will travel the length and breadth of the country to visit us because we have such an impressive reputation – this is great for generating income into the borough.