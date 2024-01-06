Macklin Motors looking to unearth car dealers of the future with new community initiative

Macklin Motors has announced a new community partnership in a bid unearth the car dealers of the future.

The dealer group’s Glasgow Toyota business has partnered with the local Darnley Primary School, where nine year-old-students will learn all about the motor trade.

The six week initative has been personally developed by the dealership’s general manager, Mark Super, and includes tasks such as producing a video selling a car.

Participants will also be introduced to the basics of marketing, sales, and the automotive industry as the dealer group looks to ‘ignite creative and entrepreneurial spirits’.

Adding a practical element to the learning experience, 50 of the pupils were recently invited to the dealership, where they were given a lengthy tour of the facilities and taught about various career paths within the automotive sector.

Speaking about the initiative, Super commented: We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the youngsters at Darnley Primary School.

‘It’s not just about selling cars; it’s about building confidence, fostering creativity, and helping the pupils understand the value of teamwork and effective communication.

‘We believe that the skills these students develop through this challenge will be invaluable both inside and outside the classroom.’

Allison Anderson, a teacher at the school, added: ‘Macklin Motors is working with Primary 5 pupils on an employability project in order to develop their skills for learning, life and work.

‘Our pupils visited the Macklin Motors Toyota Glasgow dealership where they were able to see colleagues working within its sales and aftersales departments. The children are working with Mark and his colleagues to develop an advert for selling cars.

‘They have been gaining the opportunity to experience the art of selling, understanding customer service, aftercare and marketing a product.

‘All of these experiences are hugely beneficial to our pupils and provides them with the real-life experiences they need to develop employability skills.

‘Thank you, to Mark and all team at Macklin Motors Toyota Glasgow, for providing this invaluable opportunity!’