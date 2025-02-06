Making 2025 your year: Three opportunities stock funding can unlock today

With the car parc still declining year-on-year, competition for stock is increasing at a rapid rate.

Compounded by tighter margins, we know that achieving the balance between a healthy cashflow and a stocked forecourt is a high priority for every dealer this year.

Stock funding can play a significant role in helping dealers to strike this balance, unlocking a host of new opportunities to develop your business.

Increase your stock levels

Fundamentally, stock funding provides you with additional capital to buy vehicles from auction, wholesale or trade sources. Available funding means more resources available to buy the right stock for your forecourt.

At NextGear Capital, we have supported over 3,000 dealers across the UK and Ireland to build their stock without tying up resources, and we’ve seen considerable growth for these customers across the board.

We’re not only here to fund your forecourt. We’re a knowledgeable team of industry experts that are on hand when you need us, providing 1-2-1 expertise and guidance every step of the way.

Whether that’s answering questions or offering advice to help you navigate the challenges of being a dealer today. That’s why many of our customers have been with us for over ten years.

Choose the right stock source for you

Using stock funding shouldn’t limit your choice either. What sets NextGear Capital apart from other wholesale stock funders is our extensive network of over 70 auction and wholesale partners that accept payments directly, that’s over two thirds of providers in the UK.

We are continually expanding our network to provide the choice you need to find the right stock at the right time.

This network of partners makes it quicker and easier to fund vehicles from a range of sources whether from part-exchanges, auctions or trade purchases, giving you the ability to act quickly once the right vehicle comes along.

Examples of our recent partnerships include Motorway and 1link Trade Buyer. Better yet, when you buy from our partners, you’re guaranteed instant payments and hassle-free transactions, meaning your new up vehicles arrive on the forecourt faster.

Furthermore, as part of Cox Automotive, we offer a wide range of connected solutions to the automotive industry.

Manage cashflow more effectively

By utilising a stocking plan, you will free up your cashflow to do more for your business. Rather than tying up funds in the vehicles sat on your forecourt, NextGear Capital stock funding empowers dealers to invest in other areas of their business.

Whether that’s in people, marketing or site improvements, stock funding gives you the freedom to do just that. We are always looking at innovative ways to best support our customers.

That’s why our Stockmaster platform can be accessed 24/7 from your choice of device, giving you the utmost convenience when it comes to managing your stocking plan on the go.

Want to find out how NextGear Capital can deliver this for your business? Get in touch with one of our team today.