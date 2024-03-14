Man arrested after JLR investigates reports Jaguar I-Pace ‘unintentionally accelerated’

A Jaguar I-Pace driver has been arrested for dangerous driving after claiming his electric car accelerated on its own to more than 100mph.

Eight police cars were used to box in and stop the EV on the M62 last week (March 6) after the driver claimed a technical fault had caused him to drive at 30mph over the speed limit.

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, the police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) all investigated the incident after police were forced to follow the car for 25 minutes before it was bought to a halt.

The EV was eventually stopped on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Birchwood, in Cheshire, and Eccles, Greater Manchester.

All eight lanes of the motorway were closed during the incident and delays of more than an hour reported by drivers.

The Jaguar I-Pace driver alleged the car had accelerated on its own and the brakes had not functioned, according to national newspaper reports.

However, following an investigation, Merseyside Police said a 31-year-old man from Bolton had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

Merseyside police said: ‘We can confirm that following an investigation, a man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on Wednesday, March 6, when officers from the force roads policing unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely.

‘An investigation, supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, is under way and a 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance. He has been taken into police custody to be questioned.’

JLR said it ‘seeks to investigate all reports of issues relating to product safety’.

In a statement to the MailOnline, Jaguar Land Rover said: ‘The safety of our clients and vehicles is JLR’s highest priority and any allegation we receive will always be thoroughly investigated.

‘Where there has been an investigation into reports of uncommanded acceleration, they have been confirmed as driver-commanded application of the accelerator pedal.’

The BBC said the DVSA investigation into the incident continues.

Picture: North West Motorway Police