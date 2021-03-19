Manheim Auction Services have confirmed the appointment a new managing director who will head-up both the company’s national online and physical auctions.

Liam Quegan has been in the role since May 2020 however his appointment has only been publicly confirmed today.

Quegan was previously working for Manheim’s parent company, Cox Automotive UK, as managing director of NextGear Capital, since 2017.

He has retained the position alongside his new role in charge of financial and operational responsibilities at Manheim.

Quegan takes over from Pete Bell, who was responsible for overseeing Manheim.

He has been promoted to a new post of Chief operating officer for Cox Automotive Europe.

The auction house is a leading provider of integrated products and services for the vehicle remarketing sector.

The business employs over 1,500 people in the UK and has a national network of 15 physical auction centres.

They also have their own online sales channel which serves thousands of customers across the UK automotive industry.

Quegan, who has held a number of other senior positions within the financial services industry, said he was looking forward to getting to work.

He said: ’I am incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to lead our Manheim business.

’Cox Automotive has ambitious plans to grow in the UK and Manheim’s auction services are a central part of these.

’Whilst 2020 has undoubtedly been a challenging year for the automotive industry, we have shown that we can adapt our offering very quickly to changing conditions and continue to provide high levels of customer service.

‘It is an exciting time to head-up auctions services and I am looking forward to playing my part in driving the business forward.’

Prior to joining Cox Automotive UK, Quegan worked as chief operating officer (Motor) at Close Brothers and held several key managerial roles at Capital One.