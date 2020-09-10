Manheim is to reopen its auction sites from September 14, it announced this morning (Sep 10).

The sites across the country, excluding Bruntingthorpe, will be open for viewings but bidders will need to give 24 hours’ notice.

Manheim, part of Cox Automotive UK, moved its auctions to online-only in June, but many auction houses have been under pressure from customers wanting to return to the halls, which may have led to this change.

It has put all the correct social distancing procedures in place, and has informed customers that anyone wanting to view lots must follow the protocols and wear a mask.

Online auctions have been extremely successful for Manheim so far, with the group telling Car Dealer in August: ‘We have experienced some online sales with over 300 active buyers and even seen 200 live bidders at evening sales.

‘Also, we are seeing strong first-time conversions which are up year on year and CAP Clean performance exceeding 2019 performance by 4.3 per cent (97.06 per cent CAP Clean as at July 17).’