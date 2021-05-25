Marshall buys Cheltenham and Gloucester JLR dealership from Heritage Automotive

Marshall Motor Group has added to its portfolio after buying Cheltenham and Gloucester Jaguar Land Rover from Heritage Automotive.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – means Marshall now operates seven Jaguar and nine Land Rover franchises across the country.

The new franchise is currently in leasehold premises in Cheltenham but will move to a new freehold locationin Staverton in August, with 51 staff transferring.

The new site on Ashville Business Park was home to a previous Land Rover dealership and will be redeveloped as an ‘Arch’ showroom, bolstering Marshall’s position as one of the UK’s largest JLR partners.

The franchise adds to Marshall’s existing JLR dealerships in Bedford, Cambridge, Ipswich, Lincoln, Melton Mowbray, Newbury, Oxford and Peterborough.

Marshall chief executive Daksh Gupta said: ‘We are delighted to complete this acquisition, which is in line with our stated strategy to grow further scale with our existing brand partners in new geographic regions.

‘We have a strong track record with the Jaguar and Land Rover brands and in 2020 the group was ranked as their number one and two dealer group respectively.

‘We also enjoy an excellent relationship with the whole team at JLR and I would like to thank them for their support during this transaction.’

He added: ‘Cheltenham and Gloucester are fabulous locations for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands and we are proud to extend our representation with them in these strategically important territories.

‘This acquisition extends the number of counties in which we operate to 29 and is our first business in this part of the M5 corridor and in Gloucestershire.

‘I would like to welcome all our new colleagues to Marshall and we look forward to working with them to grow and develop the business further.’

Rawdon Glover, the managing director of Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: ‘Marshall Motor Holdings are a large and high-performing partner for Jaguar and Land Rover. We welcome the opportunity to expand with them into Cheltenham and Gloucester territory.’

Heritage Automotive was founded in 1996 and has sites across the south and south-west of England.