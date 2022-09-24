Log in

Marshall Motor Group sells former Audi sites in Kent after moving to state-of-the-art facility

  • Marshall sells two former Audi sites in Kent
  • Bromley showroom and Beckenham garage will both remain in use by motor trade
  • Dealer group vacated the sites earlier in the year after moving to new £7.2m home

Time 6:30 am, September 24, 2022

Marshall Motor Group has sold the former sites of its Kent Audi operations after moving to a state-of-the-art new home.

The firm relocated to a purpose built £7.2m facility in Elmers End, south east London earlier in the year, following a ‘strategic review’ of its Audi outlets in the South East.

The move left the two existing sites vacant but both have now been sold for undisclosed fees and will remain in use by the motor trade.

The company’s former showroom, in Beckenham has been sold to an unnamed investor for an undisclosed sum. KentOnline reports that the buyer is planning on leasing the site out to be used by another dealer group.

Meanwhile, a repair garage in nearby Bromley has been sold to Stephen James Automotive.

The company already owns a BMW dealership in the town but it is not yet clear whether the garage will be connected to that venture.

The sales were handled by Property agents SHW, who were pleased with the final outcome.

David Marcelline, partner at SHW, says: ‘We are delighted to have concluded the sales to an owner-occupier and an investor, both of which will use the existing building and site layout going forward.

‘The successful disposals have enabled Marshall Motor Group to move into its new, combined facility.’

