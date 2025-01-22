Marshall Motor Group submits plans to demolish Mini site in Poole

Marshall Motor Group has submitted plans to demolish its Mini Bournemouth showroom on Wallisdown Road, replacing it with a car wash and extra parking.

The Mini showroom will move in next door with the BMW brand if the plans are approved.

The planning application statement reads: ‘The new BMW corporate identity allows for Mini to be incorporated into the BMW showroom space, creating an easier customer journey on site with all products being in one space.

‘Additionally, the existing BMW showroom is all on one ground floor level, therefore being more accessible to all customers and staff.’

It explains that the Mini site is ‘currently is on two levels with steps and wheelchair lift’ and the ‘back of house area of the building is used for valeting and storing vehicles’ already.

It said: ‘The existing layout lacks a clear divide between customer front of house parking and back of house compound/display areas.

‘The new layout will improve the customer journey on site with a clear separation between back and front of house using a defining wall and clear one-way system.’

The application adds that this change will not affect staffing as the existing team will also move into the BMW showroom.

Planners said: ‘With this separation of workshop and sales, it allows for the noise disruption of the sales site to be minimised in an area of mainly residential properties.

‘Overall, this proposed work will provide Marshall Motor Group with an improved site facility for their customers.’

Image credit top: Google Maps