May 12: UK-US trade deal doubts; Kwik Fit founder dies; Skoda reveals Enyaq vRS

Government wants to ‘go further’ with US trading relationship, says Cooper

The government wants ‘to go further in terms of the trading relationship with the US’, the home secretary has said, as an American economist warned the deal struck with Donald Trump this week ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s written on’.

Joseph Stiglitz told Sky News that had the UK worked with the EU on a deal, ‘you could have done better than what you’ve done’.

On Friday, Donald Trump’s press secretary insisted the president will stand firm on the blanket 10% tariff on most UK imports into the US, telling reporters he is ‘committed’ to the levy.

Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84

Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Farmer has died at the age of 84, his family has announced.

Sir Tom, who founded the garage chain Kwik Fit, was also a former director of MyTravel Group and Scottish Power, died at his Edinburgh home on Friday.

Sir Tom started Kwik Fit in 1971 and grew it to become an international chain before selling it to Ford for £1bn in 1999. He was knighted in 1997 for his services to the automotive industry.

Sporty vRS variant completes the revised Skoda Enyaq range

Skoda has revealed a sporty vRS model for the latest version of the Enyaq in SUV and SUV-coupe styles.

Under the bonnet, there is an 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to create all-wheel-drive. In terms of power, the vRS comes with 335bhp and can do 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds.

Skoda claims that the car can travel up to 340 miles on a single charge and that 185kW DC rapid charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to take 26 minutes. Prices start at £51,660.

The markets

European stocks rose on Friday as new trade talks helped deliver a cheerier sentiment across financial markets.

European stocks rose on Friday as new trade talks helped deliver a cheerier sentiment across financial markets. The Cac 40 rose 0.64%, and the Dax closed 0.63% higher.

The pound was strengthening against the US dollar, rising about 0.5%, at 1.331, and edging up 0.1% against the euro, at 1.181.

Better English standards and decade in UK to be demanded before citizenship

Migrants will be told they need to spend up to a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased as part of the government’s immigration crackdown.

Sir Keir Starmer will promise to ‘tighten up’ all elements of the system as ministers look to bring down net figures, but are facing pushback against plans to stop foreign recruitment of care workers.

The prime minister is expected to say that ‘enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall’ as a result of the policies in the Immigration White Paper, set to be unveiled on Monday.

Lammy to host European counterparts for Ukraine talks

David Lammy has warned of an ‘existential’ challenge for European security as he prepares to announce further sanctions targeting Russia.

The foreign secretary will host counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU for a meeting at Lancaster House on Monday, after a weekend of diplomacy for Ukraine.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will be ‘waiting’ for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, after the Russian president said he wants to hold direct talks with Kyiv.

An RAC survey found over a quarter of British drivers view car servicing as inconvenient, mainly due to travel and time issues. Younger drivers and rural residents feel most affected, with frustrations including long distances, delays, and lack of courtesy cars.

Used car sales hit a post-pandemic Q1 record in 2025, with over 2 million vehicles sold. Growth was driven by better stock, rising EV and hybrid demand, and strong sales of small cars. Black remained the most popular car colour.

Joseph Harrison, a Kent car dealer, has been banned from being a company director for 12 years after fraudulently claiming two Covid Bounce Back Loans. He received £38,295 unlawfully and must repay it, following an Insolvency Service investigation and court ruling.

The UK and US have struck a landmark trade deal cutting car export tariffs from 27.5% to 10%, protecting thousands of British automotive and steel jobs. Industry leaders welcomed the agreement, which offers relief, certainty, and potential for further trade cooperation.

Weather

Today begins cloudy and wet in western Scotland and Northern Ireland, improving later, reports BBC Weather. Thundery showers will affect Wales and central-southern England this afternoon, while other areas stay dry.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear skies, though mist and sea fog may form in the northeast. It remains warm.