May 14: China attacks UK-US deal; Gov trims down civil service; New £89k Audi e-tron GT

China attacks UK trade deal with US

China has criticised the UK-US trade deal in a potential blow to the government’s bid to revive relations with the country.

Beijing said it was a ‘basic principle’ that such agreements should not target other nations.

Britain’s deal with America includes an agreement to co-ordinate to ‘address non-market policies of third countries’. It’s thought that this clause is intended to prevent the UK becoming a ‘backdoor’ for circumvention of American measures on trade and security in relation to nations such as China through its exports to the country.

Microsoft laying off almost 3% of global workforce

Microsoft has started laying off nearly 3% of its entire workforce.

The tech giant did not disclose the total number of lost jobs but it will amount to about 6,000 people.

Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount. About 55% were in the US.

Audi e-tron GT gets a price cut with new entry-level Quattro model

The Audi e-tron GT has had a price cut with the arrival of a new entry-level Quattro model.

Now priced from £88,555, the e-tron GT Quattro features a 105kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce a total of 496bhp or 576bhp when launch control is engaged.

Audi claims the car can travel up to 384 miles between trips to the plug and that 320kW DC rapid charging is compatible, allowing for 177 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes.

The markets

The FTSE 100 struggled to make headway on Tuesday after the UK’s unemployment rate hit a near four-year high amid a faltering jobs market.

London’s blue-chip index ended down 2.1 points to finish the day at 8602.92, a 0.02% fall. In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.23% and France’s Cac 40 rose 0.3%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was up 0.89%, while the Dow Jones was down 0.25%.

Sterling was up 0.74% against the US dollar at 1.3274, while it was 0.05% up against the euro at 1.1882.

Thousands of civil servants to leave London as government cuts costs

Thousands more civil servants are set to be moved out of London as the government seeks to cut costs and ‘radically reform the state’.

Under plans announced on Wednesday, the government will cut the number of civil servants working in London by 12,000 and shift jobs to a series of new regional ‘campuses’ across the country. The changes will also see 11 government office buildings in London close, including one of its largest Westminster sites, in a move expected to save £94m a year by 2032.

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the government was ‘taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK’.

‘No way’ Israel will halt war in Gaza until Hamas is defeated, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there is ‘no way’ Israel will halt its war in Gaza, even if a deal is reached to release more hostages.

His comments are likely to complicate talks on a new ceasefire that had seemed to gain momentum after Hamas released the last living American hostage on Monday in a gesture to US President Donald Trump, who is visiting the region but skipping Israel.

They suggested a potentially widening rift between Netanyahu and Trump, who had expressed hope that Monday’s release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander would be a step towards ending the 19-month war.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Nissan plans to cut around 20,000 jobs globally—15% of its workforce—as part of a major restructuring. The company aims to save £1.28bn by 2027 through plant closures, reduced spending, and scrapped projects, amid weak sales and rising global costs.

Vertu Honda Truro was fined over £200,000 after two workers developed permanent Hand Arm Vibration Syndrome due to prolonged use of power tools. The case relates to events that occurred before Vertu acquired the dealership in 2023, it told Car Dealer.

John Grose saw 2024 turnover fall 4% to £191m and pre-tax profit drop 34% to £4.2m. Despite economic challenges, new car demand grew. The group maintained low staff turnover, high customer satisfaction, and supported charitable and humanitarian efforts locally and abroad.

Arnold Clark has opened two new BYD showrooms in Newcastle and Ayre, expanding its UK BYD network to seven sites. BYD aims to become the UK’s top car brand within three years, focusing on profitability and a balanced dealer network.

Vertu has invested £100,000 to add Smart to its Mercedes-Benz dealership in Reading, creating a modern dual franchise site. The upgrade includes showroom enhancements and staff training, reflecting Vertu’s focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and expanding vehicle choice.

Weather

Today, most of the UK will be dry, sunny, and warm, though a few heavy, thundery showers may affect south-west England, reports BBC Weather. Cloud in the north will clear by morning, with temperatures topping 24 degrees.

Tonight begins mostly clear, with low cloud moving into eastern areas overnight on a gentle easterly breeze.