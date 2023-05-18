May 18: Water firms to pump £10bn into new sewage networks; UK-Japan agreement on defence; Special Mini JCW ‘1to6’ revealed

Water companies plan biggest modernisation of sewers ‘since Victorian era’

The biggest modernisation of sewers ‘since the Victorian era’ is planned by the water industry, as companies apologised for not acting quickly enough to tackle spills.

Water UK said plans for the largest ever investment in sewage networks will cut overflows by up to 140,000 each year by 2030, compared to the level in 2020.

The organisation said ‘£10bn – more than triple current levels’ is ready to be invested, ‘enabling the biggest modernisation of sewers since the Victorian era, and the most ambitious programme on sewage spills in the world’.

Sunak to unveil agreement with Japan on closer defence, security and cyber ties

Rishi Sunak will unveil a new agreement with Japan to foster closer defence, security and cyber ties amid growing concerns about the threat from China.

Visiting Tokyo, the prime minister will commit to deploying a naval battle fleet in the Indo-Pacific in 2025 and to double UK troop numbers in upcoming joint exercises.

He will agree to launch a partnership on semiconductors in order to reduce the reliance on Beijing for the supply of the essential microchips before attending the G7 summit. The ‘Hiroshima Accord’ will be formally agreed on Thursday between Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida ahead of the meeting of world leaders in the city hit by the atom bomb.

Harry and Meghan ‘not contacted by royal family’ after car chase in New York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been contacted by the royal family after claiming to have been involved in a ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase, the PA news agency understands.

Harry and Meghan were followed by paparazzi after attending an awards ceremony with the duchess’s mother Doria Ragland in New York on Tuesday, the couple’s spokesperson said.

Despite claims the three of them were subjected to a ‘relentless pursuit’ involving half a dozen blacked-out vehicles, it is understood no members of the royal family had reached out as of 10pm on Wednesday. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

PM declines to recommit to manifesto pledge to bring down legal migration levels

Rishi Sunak has declined to recommit to a Tory manifesto pledge to bring down legal immigration levels.

The PM said he does want to see figures fall but repeatedly would not reaffirm the pledge the Conservatives ran on when Boris Johnson led them to a large majority.

Instead Sunak said on Wednesday he had ‘inherited some numbers’ on migration and insisted voters were focused on tackling illegal migration, such as small boat crossings. Home secretary Suella Braverman has been publicly pushing for lower immigration, saying more Britons should be trained to be lorry drivers and fruit pickers to plug demand.

No new road building projects starting before 2030 will be created in England

No new major road building projects in England starting before 2030 will be created, National Highways has proposed.

The government-owned company has advised ministers it should focus on completing ongoing and delayed schemes, as well as improving existing roads. Many National Highways major projects are behind schedule and over budget.

Public spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) warned in November 2022 that 33 schemes were delayed by as much as three years, meaning those planned for between April 2020 and March 2025 will cost an estimated £3.3bn more than initially expected.

One million cut broadband access amid cost-of-living crisis – survey

As many as one million people cut off their broadband in the last year as the cost-of-living crisis left them unable to afford it, a survey suggests.

Those on universal credit were six times more likely to have stopped their broadband in the last 12 months than those who are not receiving the benefit amid rising bills, Citizens Advice found.

Those claiming universal credit but still paying for broadband are more than four times more likely to be behind on their bills, according to Citizens Advice. It warned that the increasingly essential service was becoming out of reach for greater numbers of households.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok

Montana became the first state in the US to completely ban TikTok on Wednesday when the state’s Republican governor signed a measure that is more sweeping than any other state’s attempts to curtail the social media app.

The measure, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1 2024, is expected to be challenged legally and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national legislators have envisioned.

‘Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party,’ governor Greg Gianforte said in a statement. TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter argued that the law infringes on people’s First Amendment rights and is unlawful.

Mini celebrates manual gearbox with new 1to6 Edition

Mini is championing the manual transmission with a limited-edition version of its John Cooper Works Hatch.

The ‘1to6 Edition’ is a special-edition vehicle that offers drivers an ‘authentic, unfiltered driving experience’ according to Mini. Just 150 examples will be coming to the UK – out of a total of 999 produced globally – with each one priced at £39,600.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 228bhp, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds. Naturally, it’s available with a six-speed manual transmission – from which the special-edition version takes its name – and stainless steel pedals as standard. It comes in one fixed specification complete with a special bonnet stripe and ‘one of 999’ lettering.

Weather outlook

Plenty of sunny spells across most of the UK today, reports BBC Weather, with the odd shower in central and eastern England. Temperatures could nudge 20 degrees celsius in some central areas and parts of Wales.

A band of rain will move south-east into northern England and Wales tonight. It’ll be clear and dry in other areas apart from the south-east where more showers will push in.