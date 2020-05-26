Here’s your motoring, business and news briefing for Tuesday, May 26

Car dealers WILL reopen on June 1

Car dealerships will be allowed to reopen in England on June 1 the Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed at the Downing Street press briefing yesterday.

The PM said car showrooms will be able to reopen if they can meet the Covid-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

Daksh Gupta, CEO of Marshall Motor Holdings, told Car Dealer Magazine: ‘We are back!’ Read the full story here.

VW loses diesel case in German court

A German court has ruled that Volkswagen must buy back diesel cars from their owners which were equipped with software that evaded emissions testing.

But consumers must accept the current value of the car based on the mileage they drove since buying it, not the purchase price. VW said the decision would clear the way for settlement of remaining consumer claims in Germany.

The decision affects some 60,000 individual claims brought by car owners there. Around 262,000 others have already been covered by a £743m class-action settlement. Full story here.

Hyundai reveals glimpse of Santa Fe

The new Santa Fe has poked its nose out from the darkness in one of those teaser images that reveals very little, but means we write a few words in a morning briefing like this.

The picture ‘reveals’ there is a new grille and daytime running lights while Hyundai say the new SUV will offer a hybrid and plug-in hybrid option for the first time.

The new model will arrive in September.

Motorpoint’s home delivery service a hit

Car supermarket Motorpoint’s home delivery service has been a huge hit with the Fiat 500 the most popular car purchased.

CEO Mark Carpenter said: ‘Our free home delivery service has proved extremely popular since going live in late March with customers looking to purchase their next car.’

The car supermarket group says ‘hundreds’ of buyer have taken advantage of the service, in a statement today.

Shops across England can open next month

All shops across England will be able to open next month if they can meet the coronavirus guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

The Prime Minister said outdoor markets would be able to open from June 1 if they are safe to do so too. All other non-essential retailers will be allowed to open from June 15, provided the guidelines are met along with the government’s five tests for easing the lockdown.

Boris Johnson told the daily Downing Street press conference that the risk of transmission is lower in outdoor areas, where social distancing can be easier to enforce.

New York Stock Exchange trading floor to reopen

The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its trading floor on Tuesday after a two-month closure due to the pandemic, reports the BBC.

The NYSE is one of the few bourses to still feature floor trade – most have shifted to fully-electronic trading.

Under new measures only a quarter of the normal traders will be allowed to return to work. Traders must also avoid public transport, wear masks and follow strict social distancing rules.

Poundland to open 26 more stores this week

Poundland has said another 26 of its stores which have been closed throughout the coronavirus outbreak are opening again.

The discount retailer said trade will resume in the stores this week after 51 shops reopened last week.

Poundland said that while it had kept most of its stores open for essential shopping, around 100 were temporarily shut in March.

Trainer firm secures cash injection

Luxury trainers retailer Kick Game has secured £2.5m in funding to accelerate growth as shoppers move online in the face of high street store closures.

The London-based company said it is still bullish about its growth plans despite the pandemic after receiving the cash injection from investor VGC Partners.

Kick Game’s flagship outlet in Kensington shut its doors after the mandated-lockdown but founder Rob Franks said its strong e-commerce business has kept trading on track.

