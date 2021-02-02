Mazda has announced it’s added the pure-electric MX-30 SUV to its UK-wide scrappage scheme.

The Mazda Scrappage Incentive Scheme allows customers to save up to £4,000 on the price of a brand new Mazda that emits up 160g/km of CO2, when they trade in a vehicle registered on or before December 31, 2011.

With the MX-30, the saving is £1,000 but Mazda throws in a free NewMotion wall-box home charger.

The electric SUV arrives in showrooms in March with the First Edition cars limited to 350 units, followed by the rest of the range in April.

Commenting on the Scrappage Incentive Scheme, Peter Allibon, sales director at Mazda UK, said: ‘The Mazda Scrappage Scheme has grown increasingly popular since its introduction in 2017.

‘Not only can drivers save up to £4,000 off their new Mazda on the Incentive Scheme, but they will also be able to benefit from lower emissions and improved economy thanks to Mazda’s clean, efficient and award-winning Skyactiv Technology.

‘With the First Edition order book now open, those drivers who are looking to swap into an electric vehicle can reserve a model for just £800. The additional £1,000 saving and free NewMotion home charging installation further adds to the excellent value of this limited edition.’

Just like all other new car sales, cars sold through the scrappage scheme are contactless with the customer’s old car collected from their home.

Last year, the scheme attracted publicity after a customer bought a brand new Mazda 2 and traded in their 1987 Rover 216.

Just like the nationwide scrappage scheme of 2008, the Mazda offer mandates the customer’s old car is scrapped.

But the dealer who handled the sale, Beechwood Mazda, was overwhelmed with calls from petrolheads to save the car from the crusher.

Beechwood Motors negotiated with Mazda Motors UK and passed the car over to the Rover 200 Owners Club for restoration.