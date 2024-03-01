McLaren Manchester in the running for title of manufacturer’s best dealership in the world

McLaren Manchester has been named one of the supercar maker’s top dozen dealers worldwide.

The Wilmslow-based showroom has also been hailed as one of the best four dealers representing the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, thanks to what McLaren called an ‘exceptional performance’ during 2023.

The accolade sees it become part of McLaren’s Premier Club, joining the 11 other McLaren dealers from around the world in the first stage of the manufacturer’s annual contest to celebrate the highest standards of business, sales and customer service within its 109-strong network in more than 40 territories.

It now goes forward to the next round to find the winners in each region (EMEA, Asia-Pacific and China, and the Americas), culminating in the crowning of the overall McLaren Global Retailer of the Year 2023 later this year.

McLaren Manchester managing director Jon Crossley said: ‘We are thrilled to receive this award from McLaren, recognising our accomplishments in 2023.

‘This accolade is testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication our team has put into embodying the essence of McLaren by consistently exceeding the expectations of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to drive excellence in 2024.’

The overall winner will see their name engraved on the Retailer of the Year trophy, which will go on display in the McLaren Technology Centre trophy cabinet at McLaren Automotive’s HQ in Woking.

Regional winners will each receive a Premier Club trophy to display in their showrooms.

This is the eighth year of the awards, and to determine each winner, McLaren Automotive benchmarks multiple areas of each business on a monthly basis using a digital scorecard.

The network is measured against various areas, including new and used sales, parts, service, options uptake and operational excellence, with all of them weighted to ensure dealers of all sizes can compete on an even basis.

McLaren Automotive chief sales and marketing officer George Biggs said: ‘Many congratulations to McLaren Manchester for their outstanding success in 2023.

‘The McLaren Retailer of the Year awards epitomise excellence among our top retailers, showcasing their exceptional service to McLaren supercar owners.

‘In recognition of their unwavering passion and dedication in 2023, it gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to McLaren Manchester into the Premier Club of our top retailers.’

EMEA regional director Brett Soso added: ‘McLaren exemplifies an unwavering commitment to excellence, both in driving the future of performance and in ensuring the highest customer satisfaction.

‘McLaren Manchester mirrors these values with firm dedication and I am immensely proud of their remarkable achievements in 2023, showcasing excellence and representing McLaren so superbly.’

Main image: Google Street View