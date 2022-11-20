Meet the supercar dealer with £40m tied up in used car stock

Supercar dealer Romans International often has tens of millions of pounds tied up in used car stock.

But what’s it like buying cars that can cost seven figures, storing them in your dealership and finding buyers for them?

Boss of the ultra exclusive luxury car dealer Tom Jaconelli and his team reveal all in the first in our new video series on what it’s like Selling Supercars.

The supercar dealer opened its doors to our cameras where just seven models parked outside the sales teams’ offices represented £8m of stock.

A Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari LaFerrari and Ferrari 488 Pista were among the cars lined in the centre of the showroom.

Jaconelli said: ‘The total value of stock can vary depending on what we have in at the time, but it can be anything from £20m to £40m.

‘So yeah, our insurance bill is pretty high.

‘But it’s amazing to be surrounded by these special cars every day.’

In the video, Jaconelli (pictured below) explains how in a supercar dealership like his you can never assume anything about anyone visiting the showroom.

He tells the story of one buyer who pulled up on a 50cc moped and bought an Aston Martin One-77.

While one of the sales team tells us in the video how another customer wanted to drive away in a £420k Ferrari immediately, so pulled out a laptop, transferred the cash and then drove away.

Jaconelli said: ‘Sometimes you just don’t know. You don’t know someone’s wealth by their appearance.

‘We get all sorts of different people coming in. And you just don’t know, they might be here to kick tyres, or they might be here to buy a million pound supercar.’

In the video, which you can watch at the top of this post, Jaconelli and his team walk us around the showroom where we look at the cars and talk about what it really takes to sell cars that cost more than houses.

The video is the first in a four part series with the next featuring luxury car dealer Tom Hartley. Car Dealer also visited Amari Supercars and Alexander’s Prestige.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to be notified when the next episodes in the series are published.