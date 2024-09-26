MG named the most unreliable used car brand as top 10 worst manufacturers revealed

MG has been named the most unreliable car manufacturer following a survey of nearly 30,000 owners.

What Car? quizzed 29,967 owners of used cars up to five-years-old about how often their vehicles had suffered issues the past two years.

The Reliability Survey asked how long repairs took and how much they cost to fix in order to come up with an overall score out of 100.

The higher the score, the more reliable the car brand – with MG scoring 76.9%. The Chinese outfit also had the least reliable EV – the MG4 – which received an overall mark of 63.8%.

Many MG owners complained that their cars suffered a high number of faults and repairs were slow, with some also citing high repair bills.

Joining MG in the top 10 are the likes of Alfa Romeo (84.1%), Vauxhall (84.7) and Nissan (87.9).

Nissan also suffered indignity of having the least reliable model in any sector, with the Juke (from 2019 onwards) scoring a pitiful 50%.