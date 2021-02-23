Mitsubishi Motors may reverse its decision to pull out of Europe by building vehicles in Renault’s French factories.

The Financial Times has reported that sources within the Renault-Nissan-Alliance have hinted that a new agreement may have been reached in a meeting held yesterday (Feb 22).

Now, almost eight months since the Japanese brand announced it would no longer be making vehicles for European markets, it could do a U-turn on the decision.

However, this is in no way a done deal and Mitsubishi will consider the strategy change formally at a board meeting later this week, according to FT sources.

Mitsubishi dealers in the UK have been working to replace the brand in their showrooms following the announcement in July 2020.

Although this may potentially be great news for some who could continue new car sales where they had planned for only aftersales going forwards, it is likely to be greeted with frustration from many.

Recently appointed Renault chief executive Luca de Meo has already made comments that such a deal ‘could be done’ with Mitsubishi.

It has been suggested that the Japanese brands Mitsubishi and Nissan believe Renault’s decisions are driven by its French government shareholders – and this move would boost the economy and jobs in the country.

Renault announced in June last year that it would be cutting 14,600 jobs globally, and 4,600 would be lost in France.

• Renault announces it will be cutting 14,600 jobs globally

Speaking to the FT last month, de Meo said: ‘We have space in our plants; we have platforms.’

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is a coalition between the three car makers.

Renault owns a 43 per cent stake in Nissan, which in turn owns a 34 per cent stake in Mitsubishi. The French government then has a 15 per cent stake in Renault.

Speaking when the news of Mitsubishi’s withdrawal from Europe was first announced, managing director of Mitsubishi Motors UK revealed that even he was shocked by the news but that he would ‘work a way through it’ with his dealer partners.

Last year it was also revealed that SsangYong owner GB’s owner, Bassadone Automotive Group, tried to buy Mitsubishi Motors UK but the deal fell through.