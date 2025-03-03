Momentum Warranties celebrates 20th anniversary in style with special get-together

Momentum Warranties recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking a successful operation in the automotive industry.

The celebration was a delightful occasion for all employees, who gathered to reflect on the achievements and milestones reached since the company’s inception, and their continued success over the last two decades.

Darren Bogle, sales director at Momentum Warranties expressed his gratitude, stating: ‘It was wonderful for our entire team to come together and celebrate this significant milestone.

‘We extend our heartfelt thanks to both our staff and clients for their unwavering support over the past twenty years, and we eagerly anticipate what the future holds.

Bogle further noted the evolution of the motor industry since the company’s founding in 2005, emphasising the importance of adapting to changes to better serve their dealer partners and customers.

‘Momentum Warranties has consistently prioritised understanding the industry’s dynamics, which has been instrumental in fostering strong relationships with our dealer network,’ he added.

‘Our company remains committed to delivering innovative products and systems that instil confidence in our dealers, while also valuing the expertise and dedication of our staff in providing exceptional customer service.

‘Looking ahead, Momentum Warranties is enthusiastic about expanding our network of dealer partners and invites those interested in joining our community to reach out for support in enhancing their business operations.

‘Demonstrating the experience of supporting the trade, bringing unique ideas and concepts has been a fundamental reason for the success that Momentum have achieved.

‘This will continue to be the goal for our future growth. We will always strive to produce the products and systems that will allow dealers to have full confidence in them.’

Momentum is now looking to give something back to its loyal dealer base and is offering a special ‘Platinum Club’ promotion.

Explaining the offer, Bogle added: ‘As a thank you for supporting us for 20 years, we are here to repay our dealers through our Platinum Club promotion.

‘This is a running 12-month promotion to give back to our dealers for the dealer’s continuous support over the years.

‘Momentum Warranties prides ourselves on an innovative approach and dedication to quality service, which have been pivotal to our success.

‘We would like to invite potential partners to reach out for collaboration.’

If you would also like to join Momentum Warranties network, give the company a call on 0330 445 0059 or email [email protected].