Volvo, Skoda and VW dealers are in for a treat when showrooms reopen if one of the world’s leading consumer review site’s data is anything to go by.

Whatcar.com has exclusively revealed its most popular new car reviews as car buyers increase their research ahead of Manic Monday in showrooms.

The research shows increased interest in Volvo’s baby model of the range, the XC40, which tops the site’s most popular charts, while three Volkswagen models and two Skodas make the top 20.

Car dealers will reopen on April 12 for the first time since the beginning of January, welcoming back customers to showrooms for appointments and test drives.

Jim Holder, editorial director of Haymarket Automotive, publishers of What Car? said traffic has been increasing ever since the Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed how restrictions would be eased.

He said: ‘These results – taken over the past month – reflect a shifting pattern of interest from would-be car buyers since the government revealed its roadmap to easing lockdown.

‘Since that day traffic on our site has built rapidly. There is no question pent-up demand is there.’

What Car?, Auto Trader, and Motors have all suggested the traffic on their websites suggest significant

Holder added: ‘Standout aspects of the list include the fact that 16 of the 20 positions are taken by SUVs, four of the top 20 are electric vehicles.

‘The impact and longevity of winning the What Car? Car of the Year Award with the standing of the XC40, Puma, e-Niro and Sandero in the list is testimony to the power of that award in consumers’ minds.’

Holder also points out that premium brands are ‘under represented’

He said: ‘The absence of the German Big Three – Audi, BMW and Mercedes – is a point of interest.

‘While I expect that to change, it does suggest that they have work to do to engage with consumers as lockdown potentially eases.’

The list – which is available in full below to members of the Car Dealer website – ranks the cars by the percentage of views they achieved in the top 20 list.