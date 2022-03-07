Motor Auction Group to expand into ex-CD Auction Group site

Motor Auction Group has announced exciting growth and expansion plans for the former CD Auction Group site in Corby.

The new site is set to double the business’s remarketing capacity – bringing about the potential to sell 50,000 vehicles by 2023.

Set to open in April, the new three-acre facility will bring on-site PDI, full bodyshop refurbishment, enhanced vehicle imagery and a whole host of fleet management solutions to Motor Auction Group’s existing product and services suite.

The expansion will also see Motor Auction Group recruiting 20 new employees from in and around Corby.

Technology and online transactions will be the focus at the new location, although it will be able to seamlessly switch to a physical auction at any time, thus creating infinite remarketing solutions for every type of customer.

Motor Auction Group has enjoyed enormous success for more than 75 years, and the latest development comes despite the recent Covid challenges.

Managing director James Tomlinson said: ‘Our main objective has always been to drive the best possible return for our customers, utilising thorough buyer profiling to market each vehicle to an array of potential buyers.

‘Flexibility will always be a priority for us – we pride ourselves on our ability to tailor products and services to each customers’ needs.

‘Physical auction is a proven fundamental requirement to achieve the best possible return, and our new site combined with technology will enable us to broaden our product suite to drive performance for our customers.’

A family-run business, Motor Auction Group has been helmed by the Tomlinsons for more than 75 years.

In addition to key services such as industry-leading vehicle remarketing, part-exchange underwrite, inspect, value & collect, damage recharge and VT process management, it offers vehicle preparation and an extensive range of nationwide vehicle storage compounds and logistics services.

To register for Motor Auction Group’s online auctions, visit https://mag.co.uk/Register.

For further information, please visit https://www.mag.co.uk, email [email protected] or phone 01709 919400.