Motor Ombudsman adds Händler Protect to comprehensive Vehicle Warranty Products Code portfolio

Händler Protect – the UK’s premier technology-driven extended vehicle warranty provider – has secured accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman’s Chartered Trading Standards Institute-approved Vehicle Warranty Products Code.

The Surrey-headquartered business joins a comprehensive portfolio of 18 organisations that are signed up to the code.

By gaining accreditation to the code of practice, which next month marks 15 years of operation in the automotive sector, Händler Protect showcases its commitment to consumers that it is following best practice and going above and beyond its legal obligations to deliver the highest standards in the provision and administration of its warranty products.

By being a part of the code commits Händler Protect to adhere to a number of best-practice guidelines. These include:

Using clear, concise and jargon-free communications and advertising

Offering tailored advice and information to vehicle owners according to their individual needs

Having an effective internal complaints process that allows for the swift and fair resolution of customer disputes

Directing consumers to The Motor Ombudsman for free impartial and independent assistance to help bring a dispute to a close swiftly and fairly

In 2023, The Motor Ombudsman saw nearly 8,000 consumer contacts in relation to an extended vehicle warranty product and accepted 640 new cases.

This equated to year-on-year increases of 97% and 65% respectively, highlighting the growing demand for The Motor Ombudsman’s motor industry-specific alternative dispute resolution service.

This rise has likely been fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis and increased awareness of The Motor Ombudsman’s expertise in helping to bring motoring disputes to a close.

As part of its accreditation, Händler Protect has access to a suite of other benefits, including the exclusive opportunity to participate in The Motor Ombudsman’s Vehicle Warranty Products Code committee and industry insight meetings, as well as exclusive webinars, training initiatives and events, and to be featured on The Motor Ombudsman’s website.

Furthermore, the business, and individual staff members working at Händler Protect will also be eligible to be nominated by policyholders for a Motor Ombudsman Customer Service Star Award, which is now open for entries until mid-October.

The annual contest was introduced five years ago to provide public recognition of businesses and individuals who have gone the extra mile in the eyes of consumers.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘As we approach the 15th anniversary of the Vehicle Warranty Products Code – a key driver of high standards and best practice in the extended vehicle warranty sector – we are pleased to be expanding the coverage of our code of practice when consumers take out an extended vehicle warranty agreement.

‘With the addition of Händler Protect – a reputable and established business in this sector – this reinforces the value and importance that warranty providers place in the many benefits that code accreditation offers.’

Dave Horan, managing director of Händler Protect, commented: ‘We are thrilled to be accepted into The Motor Ombudsman’s prestigious code of practice for vehicle warranty products.

‘This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to customer care and best practice in the industry.’

He added: ‘At Händler Protect, we prioritise transparency, reliability and, above all, the satisfaction of our customers.

‘This recognition further solidifies our dedication to upholding the highest standards and providing peace of mind to every individual we serve.

‘I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication to excellence and their pursuit of customer satisfaction.

‘We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and support to our valued customers under the trusted umbrella of The Motor Ombudsman.’