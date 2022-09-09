Motor trade pays tribute to ‘lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry’, the Queen

The motor trade has been paying tribute to the Queen after Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96.

Well wishes have flooded in from all over the world following yesterday’s announcement with the automotive industry no different.

Among those to issue was the SMMT, which said that the Queen was a ‘lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry’.

A spokesman for the trade body said: ‘We are deeply saddened to her of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated her life to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth.

‘She was also a lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry, with a keen interest and expert knowledge of many of its products.

‘Our sector remains indebted to her and our thoughts and condolences are with the King and the Royal Family.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who dedicated her life to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth pic.twitter.com/IjPV0Hyqzj — SMMT (@SMMT) September 8, 2022

Robert Forrester, CEO of dealer group Vertu, also paid tribute, describing the Queen as ‘a much loved and respected figure across the globe’.

He wrote: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

‘As well as being a fantastic mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her growing family, Her Majesty ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, as a much loved and respected figure across the globe.

‘Renowned for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she’s been a significant figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change.

‘We are incredibly grateful for her commitment, devotion to the people and her love for her country.

‘Vertu Motors plc joins with people around the world in mourning her loss.’

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.” A message from our CEO, Robert Forrester >> https://t.co/yVlYccX2Wh pic.twitter.com/nO8faH8qGu — Bristol Street Motors (@BristolStMotors) September 8, 2022

Other dealer groups to post their own tributes included Sytner and JCt600.

Meanwhile, IMDA chairman Umesh Samani said the Monarch was an ‘Incredible lady loved and respected throughout the world’.

RIP her majesty.

Incredible lady loved and respected throughout the world. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/vbXVddyZhq — Umesh Samani (@specialistcars1) September 8, 2022

There were also tributes from the likes of Auto Trader, the IMI and Cox Automotive, which said the Queen lived a ‘remarkable and dignified life of service’.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and give thanks for a remarkable and dignified life of service. We pass our condolences to the Royal Family and all who mourn her passing. Rest in peace Ma’am. pic.twitter.com/hBperUWBCD — Cox Automotive Europe (@CoxAutoEurope) September 8, 2022

The Queen was often seen behind the wheel of a Land Rover and JLR was one of several brands to offer condolences after her death.

The firm’s official Twitter account wrote: ‘The passing of Her Majesty the Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.

‘Our relationship with The Queen has been a source of great pride for all of us at Jaguar Land Rover.’

The passing of Her Majesty the Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time. Our relationship with The Queen has been a source of great pride for all of us at Jaguar Land Rover. pic.twitter.com/vyXSlpKiDk — Jaguar Land Rover (@jaguarlandrover) September 8, 2022

There were also tributes sent by the likes of McLaren, Aston Martin, Bentley, Vauxhall, Lotus, Renault and BMW.

The UK has now entered a period of national mourning, which is expected to last around 12 days.