MotorCheck – Highly commended Provenance Checks 2024

When it comes to selling cars, having a way to check their provenance you can rely on is vitally important.

Once again, Motorcheck have been named one of the best around, claiming highly commended in the Provenance Checks category for Car Dealer Power 2024.

Shane Teskey, commercial director for Motorcheck, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be highly commended. It’s a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at MotorCheck.

‘Being highly commended boosts our customer confidence and enhances our company profile.

‘It’s also a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the efforts of our incredible staff who continuously strive to provide the best service possible.’

He added: ‘The Car Dealer Power awards are incredibly important to the industry as they reflect the voice of the dealers. With over 8,000 dealers now using MotorCheck we’re absolutely delighted with the recognition this award gives us.’

Motorcheck is a business that has continued to grow and develop to suit the needs of its dealer customers, which won it praise in our survey.

‘The past year has been a period of significant growth and development for MotorCheck,’ explained Teskey.

‘We’ve introduced new features, expanded our customer base, and continued to innovate in the car history and valuation sector.

‘Despite the challenges, our team has remained resilient and focused on delivering exceptional service.’

He added: ‘Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the future. We plan to continue our growth trajectory by enhancing our offerings, leveraging new technologies, and maintaining our commitment to excellence.

‘We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are ready to embrace them.’

T: 0330 331 0150

W: trade.motorcheck.co.uk

E: [email protected]