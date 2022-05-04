Motorpoint continues expansion as Portsmouth store officially opens its doors at former Imperial Cars site

Car supermarket group Motorpoint has continued its expansion with the official opening of its new Portsmouth store.

The site, a former Imperial Cars showroom, is now fully open for business and becomes Motorpoint’s 17th store across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress attended a special blue-ribbon ceremony and were shown around the facility.

Both spent time looking around the store, browsing a wide range of vehicles from small city cars to SUV’s as well as EV’s, people carriers’ and vans.

While there they spoke to the newly-appointed workforce and found out about Motorpoint’s charity and sports sponsorship outreach plans with local Portsmouth clubs and charities.

Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint CEO said: ‘We are delighted to have opened our 17th store in Portsmouth – a vibrant city with a strong maritime heritage.

‘We are the UK’s largest independent nearly new car retailer and this new store is an important milestone in our expansion plans across the south of the UK.

‘We are proud to bring our award-winning customer service to the exciting city of Portsmouth.’

He added: ‘Providing our customers with unrivalled choice by offering them thousands of cars that suit their lifestyle and budget is at the heart of what we do.

‘Customer surveys show that 93 per cent of our customers agree that we are unbeatable on price, something we strive to be each and every day.

‘We are also fully committed to ensuring our customers can find and buy their next vehicle in the way that they prefer – whether that’s at their local store like Portsmouth, buying online or by calling our sales team.’

Work on the new store has lasted several weeks and bosses have paid tribute to all the hard work that has gone into the site up to this point.

Rob Jones, Motorpoint’s area sales manager said: ‘After weeks of hard work to create our bright new store, it is great to be able to finally open our doors to the public.

‘Our Portsmouth team are excited to welcome new customers to our fantastic new store. We are looking forward to providing our customers across the south coast with a first-class customer experience and our award-winning combination of choice, value, service and quality.

‘We are happy to arrange the all-important test drives that so many of our customers really appreciate. If customers are looking to finance their car, we also offer great purchase and part exchange options. And if a customer wants to sell their car to us they can use our Sell Your Car service option.’