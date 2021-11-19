Log in
Motorpoint is feeling festive as it turns forecourts into ice rink this winter

  • Motorpoint Burnley will be hosting the ice rink and winter fayre this weekend
  • So far it has been at its Glasgow showroom and will be heading to Chingford, Derby, Stockton-on-Tees, Birmingham and Widnes throughout November and December
  • All ticket sales will go towards Motorpoint’s chosen charity Make Some Noise

There will be a frosty reception for customers at Motorpoint’s Burnley car supermarket this weekend but only as they’re inviting customers to join them on their very own ice rink.

Motorpoint is embracing the festive season by creating ice rinks at its showrooms across the country this winter, with Burnely taking the stage this weekend with its winter fayre too.

So far Glasgow has a hosted the ice rink and fayre, and this Christmas experience will also be visiting Chingford, Derby, Stockton-on-Tees, Birmingham and Widnes throughout November and December.

The group said: ‘This weekend Motorpoint Burnley is hosting a winter fayre that includes a chance for families and friends to have some fun on a family-friendly ice-skating rink.

‘There are stalls from local businesses and artisans selling a range of gifts and crafts that are perfect for stocking filler shopping.

‘For children, there’s a Letter-to-Santa grotto, a bouncy castle and a toddler-friendly area making this free event a great way to create some festive cheer.’

Entry tickets are required but all proceeds from this are being donated to Motorpoint’s charity of the year, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Those who want to attend can visit Motorpoint’s website to find out more, as well as dates for when the ice rink will be at their local dealership.

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

