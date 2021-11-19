Motorpoint is feeling festive as it turns forecourts into ice rink this winter

There will be a frosty reception for customers at Motorpoint’s Burnley car supermarket this weekend but only as they’re inviting customers to join them on their very own ice rink.

Motorpoint is embracing the festive season by creating ice rinks at its showrooms across the country this winter, with Burnely taking the stage this weekend with its winter fayre too.

So far Glasgow has a hosted the ice rink and fayre, and this Christmas experience will also be visiting Chingford, Derby, Stockton-on-Tees, Birmingham and Widnes throughout November and December.

The group said: ‘This weekend Motorpoint Burnley is hosting a winter fayre that includes a chance for families and friends to have some fun on a family-friendly ice-skating rink.

‘There are stalls from local businesses and artisans selling a range of gifts and crafts that are perfect for stocking filler shopping.

‘For children, there’s a Letter-to-Santa grotto, a bouncy castle and a toddler-friendly area making this free event a great way to create some festive cheer.’

Entry tickets are required but all proceeds from this are being donated to Motorpoint’s charity of the year, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Those who want to attend can visit Motorpoint’s website to find out more, as well as dates for when the ice rink will be at their local dealership.