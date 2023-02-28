Motorpoint to create up to 30 new jobs with opening of new store in Ipswich

Motorpoint has announced plans for its 20th used car store, which is to open in Ipswich later this year.

Work is already underway on the multi-million-pound site with bosses hoping to have the new business up and running in early May.

It is estimated that the premises will create as many as 30 new jobs, with the firm already recruiting for positions in vehicle sales, customer service and vehicle preparation.

The store will stock more than 120 nearly new cars and vans, of all powertrains, alongside thousands more online.

Luke Chapman, Motorpoint’s head of talent acquisition, said: ‘People are at the heart of Motorpoint’s success. We are proud to consistently top the Best Automotive Companies to Work For League for employee engagement.

‘We are also an active member of the Automotive 30% Club, an organisation that campaigns for gender balance in the automotive sector.

‘We are keen to hear from people who have a strong customer service background perhaps already work in the general retail and hospitality sector and are looking to make their next career move.

‘We are a progressive and award-winning company with diverse and inclusive workplace culture and lots of opportunities to progress careers.’

The new site will grow Motorpoint’s presence in the East of England, joining an existing store in runs around 95 miles away in Peterborough.

Motorpoint’s regional sales director, Chris Goodison is confident the new store will prove a huge hit with used car buyers in the area.

He said: ‘At Motorpoint we work tirelessly to ensure the vehicles we sell are of the highest quality and represent the best possible value-for money for our customers.

‘Our price promise underlines that commitment, giving our customers total confidence that they’re getting the best possible price.

‘Usually when a new Motorpoint store opens in a town, it often means that used car prices fall across the board in that area and so the opening of Motorpoint Ipswich can only be great news for local motorists.’

