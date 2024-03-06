Motorway launches Motorway Collect to drive consistent and accurate vehicle appraisals

When we first launched our transport service at Motorway during the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority was to keep our dealer partners safe.

Now what dealers need is an efficient and effective vehicle transport provider that can guarantee service levels and quality of appraisals for a fair price. That is exactly what we now offer with Motorway Move – our new end-to-end transportation solution.

One of the key features of Motorway Move is our new vehicle appraisal app, Motorway Collect.

The revolutionary new app drives seamless, accurate and consistent vehicle appraisals, taking the pain out of transportation and providing dealers with peace of mind.

With Motorway Collect, the driver collecting the vehicle has access to the same vehicle profile from the Motorway daily sale.

This enables them to compare the vehicle being collected to the original profile, resulting in a faster, more accurate appraisal process.

Motorway Collect also allows drivers to highlight any additional damage, upload photos directly to the app, and conduct a test drive.

The purchasing dealer is able to review the vehicle’s full appraisal in the digital, interactive vehicle appraisal inspection report and make decisions on potential negotiations if needed.

When the transportation is complete, proof of delivery is also submitted by the driver in the Motorway Collect app, giving the purchasing dealer full transparency over the condition of their purchased vehicle.

Our aim for Motorway Collect is simple – to provide dealers with peace of mind when outsourcing the collection of their purchases, as well as saving them valuable time and money.

Dealers using the new service will now benefit from seamless, accurate and consistent vehicle appraisals.

We’re confident this new product will deliver even greater value to our dealer partners and make vehicle collections and deliveries better than ever.

To learn more about Motorway Move and Motorway Collect, and to book for your next vehicle collection, visit Motorway Pro.