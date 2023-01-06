Motorway makes Matt Sleeman its vice-president of engineering

Used car marketplace Motorway has appointed Matt Sleeman as its vice-president of engineering.

He will lead the engineering team and the firm’s technology strategy, with the aim of ensuring car dealers and owners have a selling and buying process that’s as seamless as possible, says Motorway.

Sleeman will be joining the company in the middle of January – he currently holds the same role at HealthHero.

Before that, he spent nearly five years at Just Eat, starting as technology manager and rising through the ranks to eventually become its head of engineering.

He will report to Motorway’s chief product officer and co-founder Harry Jones.

Motorway’s product and engineering team comprises more than 120 engineers, designers, data scientists and product leads.

Jones said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Matt to Motorway.

‘He brings extensive knowledge of harnessing technology to create innovative customer experiences, and a track record of leading and scaling world-class engineering teams to meet business demand.

‘We’re confident his experience will play an invaluable part in our continued growth in 2023 and beyond.’

Sleeman commented: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to join a UK tech company that’s pioneering such industry-leading technology for the used car market.

‘I’m impressed by Motorway’s platform, which now enables a car sale every four minutes, and the breadth of talent in its engineering team.

‘Motorway’s vision is to become the world’s most trusted way to buy and sell cars, driven by customer focus and bold innovation, and I can’t wait to join the team on that journey.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.