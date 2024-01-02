Motorway reveals the top 10 used cars that had the most bids on its platform in 2023

With a wide range of vehicles on our platform, our dealer partners were spoiled for choice last year when it came to securing quality private stock at a great price.

Whether it was EVs, SUVs, hatchbacks or super-minis, our daily sales had something for everyone. Today, we exclusively reveal the 10 cars that received the most bids during 2023.

It’s all about Audi

Sliding into first place was an Audi RS 6 that went for £81k – these models are really popular on both the Motorway platform and in the wider market in general.

It’s no wonder that this model, pictured at top, received the most bids on Motorway last year, given its pristine condition, popular Nardo grey colour and really great mileage for a two-year-old car with only 9,000 miles on the clock.

The vehicle also featured a full service history with Audi, sat nav, heated seats, a panoramic roof and Vossen alloys that would retail for around £3k, not including the tyres, so the winning dealer would have been confident it would sell quickly and for a great price.

Audi was definitely front of mind with dealers in 2023, with two more featuring in our Top 10 in second and seventh place.

The Audi RS 4 pictured above that took second place was a particularly rare model due to low post-pandemic production numbers.

This five-year-old Audi was in excellent condition with a range of additional features that were valued at more than £5,000 (including red callipers, 20-inch alloy wheels, black pack, matrix LED headlights, vehicle tracker and an upgraded sound system).

It’s no surprise this car was in high demand when it went into our daily sale and sold for £41k.

Land Rover high margins

Land Rover took the third spot with the nearly new Range Rover Sport pictured above.

With under 1,000 miles on the clock and only one year on the road, it really caught the eye of our dealer partners.

Due to the margins dealers can make on Land Rover, this model is still in high demand across the UK, so the winning dealer would have been delighted to secure this nearly new model for £94k.

Really new!

The newest car in our Top 10 was a BMW M3 that came in fifth place. Less than a year old and with only 3,100 miles, it was practically brand new!

This was an estate model with red leather interior heated seats, sat nav, parking camera and an upgraded sound system.

With no prep costs, the car was ready to go, so it was no surprise that it caused a real stir at auction!

It sold for just under £75k and we believe it would have been an easy sell for the winning dealer.

Oldies are still goodies

While nearly new cars always attract a lot of attention in our sales, we also see a lot of bids for older models in good condition.

Our Top 10 featured two older cars that got dealers in a frenzy to secure them – from a 14-year-old Honda Jazz that took fourth place and went for £2,805 to a nine-year-old Ford Focus that took sixth place and sold for £5,759.

As Motorway continues to grow and more cars than ever get listed on our platform, we have ensured our dealers get the best stock possible to meet the constant demand for quality used cars.

Motorway’s Top 10 cars with the most bids in 2023

1) Make: Audi

Model: RS 6 V-Sprung TFSI MHEV Quat A

Year: 2021

Mileage: 9,200

Sold price: £81,000

2) Make: Audi

Model: RS 4 TFSI Quattro Auto

Year: 2018

Mileage: 54,500

Sold price: £41,116

3) Make: Land Rover

Model: Range Rover Sport DYN SE D MHEV

Year: 2022

Mileage: 999

Sold price: £94,052

4) Make: Honda

Model: Jazz I-VTEC EX

Year: 2009

Mileage: 64,000

Sold price: £2,805

5) Make: BMW

Model: M3 Competition M xDrive Auto

Year: 2023

Mileage: 3,100

Sold price: £74,333

6) Make: Ford

Model: Focus Titanium Navigator TDCI

Year: 2014

Mileage: 71,000

Sold price: £5,759

7) Make: Audi

Model: S3 Black ED TFSI Quattro

Year: 2017

Mileage: 47,649

Sold price: £25,640

8) Make: BMW

Model: 530D M Sport Auto

Year: 2020

Mileage: 29,000

Sold price: £34,222

9) Make: Volkswagen

Model: Golf GTI TSI

Year: 2021

Mileage: 16,000

Sold price: £33,856

10) Make: Ford

Model: Focus Zetec 125

Year: 2012

Mileage: 74,774

Sold price: £4,903