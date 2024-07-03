Motorway – Stock Acquisition 2024

This year has seen several used car dealers complain about the headache of sourcing the right used cars at the right price.

Returning after first being awarded in 2023, our Stock Acquisition Provider of the Year category, aims to recognise the firms which are best at helping those dealers acquire used car stock in the most effective and forward thinking ways.

Having won the inaugural award back in 2023, Motorway has retained its crown this year after readers were blown away by its simple process and strong brand.

Motorway has a unique platform that keeps both consumers and car dealers happy with a slick sales process and hugely recognisable branding.

Having launched in 2017, the firm aims to help everyone quickly and easily sell their car for the best price from the comfort of home, using only a phone.

The firm currently employs more than 400 people across two offices and has an incredible 5,000 dealer partners.

The latest win comes after a bumper year, which saw the company’s Motorway Pay service pass a staggering 1.2bn transactions.

Speaking to Car Dealer, COO James Wilson said: ‘It feels absolutely fantastic.

‘I’m thrilled to win this award, because it’s from our dealers and what we’re trying to be is the best place for them to get stock.

“For them to vote for us to win this award is very, very rewarding and means we’re doing something right, which is great.

‘I’m also really pleased for our teams. There’s lots of people in the background working tirelessly to deliver a great experience for our dealers.

‘I’m thrilled for them that they’ve won this award so thank you to all the dealers that voted for us.’

Wilson is now backing the firm to go from strength to strength and is hoping for another strong period in the next 12 months.

He added: ‘There’s still lots of opportunity for us to innovate on behalf of our dealers.

‘This year, we launched Motorway Move, which is our transportation service with new technology to improve the quality of appraisals. I’m really excited about that.

‘We’ve already had some really positive feedback about the impact that that’s having for dealers.

‘I think there’s still more opportunities we can capitalise on in what we call the post sale experience, so once the dealers want a car in our daily auction, helping them get their hands on that car as quickly and as easily as possible so they can retail it on the forecourt that’s a big focus for us.

‘I know there’s lots of innovation coming there. So watch this space.’