Nearly 700 MOT testers disqualified by DVSA in last two years

Nearly 700 MOT testers have been disqualified by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in the last two years, new figures show.

Data obtained from the DVSA by BookMyGarage.com show that the number of disqualified testers jumped by 49 per cent in 2020/21 and 2021/22 compared to the two previous years.

A total of 687 disqualifications took place while there were over 1,000 warnings.

Disqualification usually occurs following improper or careless practices during the MOT procedure, or for issuing fraudulent certificates.

Tester disqualifications have risen steadily in recent years, with the DVSA banning nearly 3.5 times the number of testers in 2020/21 compared to 2015/16.

BookMyGarage.com said the data shows the need for drivers to use trusted garages when booking an MOT.

Karen Rotberg, co-founder of BookMyGarage.com said: ‘We welcome the disqualification of rogue MOT testers, as it grants peace of mind that vehicles on the road are being inspected properly. This ultimately improves safety for all road users.

‘The rise in disqualification numbers from the DVSA shows the importance of doing your research when booking an MOT and finding a trustworthy garage.’