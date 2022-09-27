Log in

News

Nearly 700 MOT testers disqualified by DVSA in last two years

  • Data obtained from DVSA shows there were 687 disqualifications and 1,000 warnings
  • Disqualifications occur following improper practices and issuing of fraudulent certificates
  • Numbers jumped by nearly 50 per cent compared to two previous years

Time 2:00 pm, September 27, 2022

Nearly 700 MOT testers have been disqualified by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in the last two years, new figures show.

Data obtained from the DVSA by BookMyGarage.com show that the number of disqualified testers jumped by 49 per cent in 2020/21 and 2021/22 compared to the two previous years.

A total of 687 disqualifications took place while there were over 1,000 warnings.

Advert

Disqualification usually occurs following improper or careless practices during the MOT procedure, or for issuing fraudulent certificates.

Tester disqualifications have risen steadily in recent years, with the DVSA banning nearly 3.5 times the number of testers in 2020/21 compared to 2015/16.

BookMyGarage.com said the data shows the need for drivers to use trusted garages when booking an MOT.

Karen Rotberg, co-founder of BookMyGarage.com said: ‘We welcome the disqualification of rogue MOT testers, as it grants peace of mind that vehicles on the road are being inspected properly. This ultimately improves safety for all road users.

Advert

‘The rise in disqualification numbers from the DVSA shows the importance of doing your research when booking an MOT and finding a trustworthy garage.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190